Earlier this year it seems like we were seeing test vehicles for the new Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class constantly. That slowed dramatically through the summer and into fall – the last time we saw the boxy crossover before today was way back on August 14. That particular prototype had less camouflage as well, but this latest spy video gives us a very close look at the GLB’s backside.

It’s safe to say at this point that we’re looking at the GLB’s production-spec LED taillights here. We’ve seen these lenses on other test vehicles for some time now, but this is our first real good look at the lights in action. Now that we’ve also seen the all-new B-Class revealed last week in Paris, there’s a definite similarity in taillight design between the two models. Both cars seem to feature the same general shape of the lens housing, and the white reverse light is beneath the stack on both, set outboard of the liftgate. The designs likely won’t be identical between the two models, but the new B-Class could give us an idea of what to expect on the GLB.

Of course, both vehicles also share the same A-Class-based underpinnings so there will be other items in common. We haven’t seen spy photos of the interior yet, but we expect to see a layout very similar to the new B-Class, with various digital display options ranging up to a pair of 10.75-inch screens. The MBUX infotainment suite will almost certainly be available, and with the B-Class offering semi-autonomous driving tech from the S-Class, the bulky-bodied GLB-Class could get self-driving tech as well.

In any case, we shouldn’t be too far from a reveal of this new SUV. It’s quite possible the camo could come off for the Los Angeles Auto Show in November, debuting in a market where SUV sales are seemingly unstoppable.

Source: WalkoARTvideos via YouTube