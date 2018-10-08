Rauh Welt Begriff's Akira Nakai travel's the world creating wild-looking custom Porsches with huge fender flares. Forgestar wheels uses one of these machines as the starting point for a show car that packs the Porsche with a long list of modifications, and now it's for sale. The car is allegedly one of the lowest miles RWB-tuned vehicles in the world.

Starting with a 964-generation Porsche 911, this car features a vintage-inspired look that recalls a pumped-up version of the RS models from the 1970s. Nakai fitted a 15-piece body kit that retained the car's iconic appearance but with much wider fenders. A coat of Porsche Guards Red paint kept this 911 seeming like something the factory made on a particularly boisterous day. The new set of bi-xenon headlights also received the RWB logo etched into their centers.

To match the more aggressive look, the 3.6-liter flat six engine got a single turbo kit from Bisimoto Engineering, in addition to quite a few other upgrades. Technicians completely stripped the engine block and installed motorsport bearings and timing chain. The powerplant also received lightweight pistons, and the team put new Nikasil plating on the cylinders. All of this work allowed the mill to make 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and 393 pound-feet (533 Newton-meters) of torque at the wheels. A custom exhaust re-oriented the pipes to exit through RWB's rear bumper.

To handle this power, Brembo brakes originally designed for the 993-generation Porsche 911 Turbo with cross-drilled rotors are now at the front and rear. The car rides on a set of KW V3 coilovers.

The inside has a vintage style with a classic red-and-black plaid pattern over the Momo Supercup Seats. The rear seats are gone, and in their place, there is a custom roll cage. The Momo steering wheel has an RWB-branded horn button in the center.

This 911 was on display at Rauh Welt Begriff's booth at the 2015 SEMA show and had a spot at CCW Wheels' display at SEMA in 2016. It's now on sale with the price available upon inquiry. If someone buys the car, the purchaser can pick between the 18-inch Forgestar wheels (pictured above) or 19-inch units from CCW.

Source: Forgestar