The engine now packs a turbo and sends 400 horsepower to the wheels.
Rauh Welt Begriff's Akira Nakai travel's the world creating wild-looking custom Porsches with huge fender flares. Forgestar wheels uses one of these machines as the starting point for a show car that packs the Porsche with a long list of modifications, and now it's for sale. The car is allegedly one of the lowest miles RWB-tuned vehicles in the world.
Starting with a 964-generation Porsche 911, this car features a vintage-inspired look that recalls a pumped-up version of the RS models from the 1970s. Nakai fitted a 15-piece body kit that retained the car's iconic appearance but with much wider fenders. A coat of Porsche Guards Red paint kept this 911 seeming like something the factory made on a particularly boisterous day. The new set of bi-xenon headlights also received the RWB logo etched into their centers.
To match the more aggressive look, the 3.6-liter flat six engine got a single turbo kit from Bisimoto Engineering, in addition to quite a few other upgrades. Technicians completely stripped the engine block and installed motorsport bearings and timing chain. The powerplant also received lightweight pistons, and the team put new Nikasil plating on the cylinders. All of this work allowed the mill to make 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and 393 pound-feet (533 Newton-meters) of torque at the wheels. A custom exhaust re-oriented the pipes to exit through RWB's rear bumper.
To handle this power, Brembo brakes originally designed for the 993-generation Porsche 911 Turbo with cross-drilled rotors are now at the front and rear. The car rides on a set of KW V3 coilovers.
The inside has a vintage style with a classic red-and-black plaid pattern over the Momo Supercup Seats. The rear seats are gone, and in their place, there is a custom roll cage. The Momo steering wheel has an RWB-branded horn button in the center.
This 911 was on display at Rauh Welt Begriff's booth at the 2015 SEMA show and had a spot at CCW Wheels' display at SEMA in 2016. It's now on sale with the price available upon inquiry. If someone buys the car, the purchaser can pick between the 18-inch Forgestar wheels (pictured above) or 19-inch units from CCW.
KEY FEATURES:
- The only fully branded RWB in United States signed and documented by Akira Nakai
- Most desirable model RWB 964 Street Version
- Latest Project by World Renowned Car Builder Vincent Wong
- Rebuilt Top and Bottom Motor to 0 mile spec
- Single Turbo System making 400 WHEEL HP 393 FT LB OF TORQUE ON PUMP GAS
- Painted by the World Famous LT Motorwerks in El Monte California
- One of the lowest mileage Rauh Welt RWB Cars in the World
- SEMA 2015 Booth Car Rauh Welt Begriff Booth
- SEMA 2016 Booth Car CCW Wheels Booth
EXTERIOR:
- Rauh Welt 15pc widebody kit hand crafted and installed by Akira Nakai
- Full Respray to BASF Glasurit Porsche Guards Red by World Famous LT Motorwerks in El Monte California
- Porsche OEM Clear Corners
- Custom Bi Xenon HID Headlights with RWB etched in the glass housing
ENGINE:
- Single Turbo Kit Designed by Bisimoto Engineering 400 Rear Wheel Horsepower
- AEM Infinity 6, 30-7106 ECU
- AEM Infinity 6 pin kit, 30-3704
- AEM AIT and MAP Harness, 30-3510-00
- Infinity UEGO harness, 30-3600
- 3.5 bar map sensor, 30-2130-50
- Boost control solenoid, 30-2400
- Air temp sensor, 30-2010
- LSU 4.2 wideband sensor, 30-2001
- GTX3076R with turbine part #740902-8
- Turbosmart wastegate, with red 4.35 spring
- Turbosmart 50mm blowoff valve
- Garrett Intercooler core, Part #487085-6002
- Bisimoto Custom 1000CC Injectors
- JDS Porsche SSD Lateral Acceleration Sensor
- Rebuild 964 Engine Top End by Turbo Kraft in Arizona to 0 miles
- * remove, disassemble, clean engine; spec & document all major components
- * reassemble with performance parts listed above
- * time camshafts
- 3.6 CARRERA HEAD GASKET KIT -- upgraded all-Viton version
- CAMSHAFT DRIVE GEAR (large sprocket)
- TIMING CHAIN RAIL -- 1-3 straight
- TIMING CHAIN RAIL -- 4-6 straight
- TIMING CHAIN RAIL -- (2x req'd)
- 993 ALTERNATOR (INNER) BELT, 9.5x776 (964 = both, 5sp)
- TK/JE CUSTOM TURBO PISTON SET -- lightweight FSR pistons with rings, pins, locks
- PERFORMANCE COATINGS : Coat piston skirts & undersides
- Remanufacture cylinders -- strip, bore, re-plate with Nikasil
- ARP RACING CYLINDER HEAD STUD SET with BILLET WASHERS & 12-pt NUTS
- Rebuild 964 Engine Bottom End by Turbo Kraft in Arizona to 0 miles
- COMPLETE MOTORSPORT ENGINE BEARING SET
- 3.6 (964) CARRERA CASE GASKET SET (Viton)
- MOTORSPORT TIMING CHAIN *WITHOUT* MASTER LINK -- increased strength
- ARP RACING CONNECTING ROD BOLT SET, 9mm
- Recondition rods incl. install bolts, balance
- Recondition crankshaft incl. clean, micropolish, R&I oil plugs, balance
- Disassemble, clean, spec out, rebuild engine bottom end
- Spec Clutch and Lightweight Flywheel
- Custom Exhaust Tips designed to Rauh Welt rear bumper
- Rennline Billet Engine Covers [RED]
INTERIOR:
- All new Black interior carpet
- Rear seat removal with RS carpet kit
- Custom Roll Cage built by Unique Fabrication
- Momo Supercup Seats reupholstered in Leather with Red RWB Stiching
- Momo Mod 7 Steering wheel with Red RWB Horn Button
- Custom Sliders and PCI Side Mounts
- Schroth Racing Harness
SUSPENSION AND BRAKES:
- KW V3 Coilovers
- Brembo 993 Turbo Calipers with Cross Drilled Rotors [Front]
- Brembo 993 Calipers with Cross Drilled Rotors [Rear]
WHEELS AND TIRES: CAR WILL COME WITH BUYERS CHOICE OF 18" FORGESTAR WHEELS OR 19" CCW WHEELS
- Forgestar Multipiece Wheels 2 Piece finished Semi Gloss Black Centers and 2 stage Brushed with Charcoal Clear Lips
- 18x11 Front and 18x13.5 Rear
- Pirelli Corsa Tires 265/35/18 Front and 335/30/18 Rear
- CCW Classic 3 Piece finished in High Polish Finish
- 19x11 Front and 19x12 Rear
- Nitto Invo Tires 265/30/19 Front and 315/25/19 Rear