If you feel like life’s too short to wait for the Mercedes-AMG GT R Clubsport let alone the confirmed Black Series, tuners can satisfy your desire for a meaner coupe born in Affalterbach. Starting off with the base model or the hotter S version, a variety of tuners have come together to upgrade the AMG model and make it stand out from the either of the two versions of the GT.

The first order of business was to slap on a widebody kit giving the performance machine wider hips and a rear wing. Prior Design was in charge of providing the aftermarket package, which also includes some aero bits such as the front and rear flicks and the meaner diffuser at the back. AMG GT coupe aficionados know that’s not the stock front grille, with the “Beast of the Green Hell” being fitted with a blacked-out setup reminiscent of the Panamericana grille.

The green shade is not a standard Mercedes paint, but a full-body Malachite Green vinyl wrap of which 50 rolls were made for Europe. It’s nicely contrasted by the striking yellow accents noticeable at the front and rear as well as on the side skirts. Rounding off the changes on the outside is the 20-inch set of alloys provided by ADV.1 Wheels and complemented by matching tires and a slightly modified suspension with KW coil springs and H&R wheel spacers.

No tuning job would be complete without some modifications underneath the hood where the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 has been taken to new levels of power. The AMG engine produces 469 horsepower in the base GT and 577 hp in the range-topping GT R, but multiple upgrades have increased output to 650 hp. Torque is also significantly up, from the series 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) available in the R to a mountain-moving 590 lb-ft (800 Nm).

German firm Fostla put together this Mercedes-AMG GT R ensemble of aftermarket goodies and dare we say they’ve managed to do a great job.

Source: Fostla