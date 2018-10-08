Skoda hasn’t quite decided yet whether it should make an RS version of its Superb flagship, so one owner of the AWD-equipped 280-horsepower model decided to take matters into his own hands. Carrying the Sportline, Laurin & Klement, and Greenline badges to confuse people, this Superb is an interesting sleeper with double the output of the stock car.

Bear in mind the standard version is not exactly slow, managing to reach 62 mph (100 kph) in 5.8 seconds on its way to 155 mph (250 kph). It’s effectively the fastest production Skoda ever made, but Michael – who also happens to own an Abarth 595 – wanted more. After giving the four-cylinder 2.0 TSI engine stage 1 and stage 2 power kits, he decided to kick things up a notch and bought a brand new engine built to the specifications of an Audi S3. Similar to the one found in the top-spec Superb as well as the VW Golf R, the engine went through some extensive modifications to extract 560 hp.

From a custom water methanol injection kit and an upgraded turbocharger to an aftermarket suspension and beefier brakes, this Superb has been seriously modified. The DSG transmission is stock, but the clutch has been changed with an APR kit. The bespoke custom exhaust with carbon tips comes from a company responsible for developing custom exhausts for Aston Martin. The exhaust alone was about £3,000 (nearly $4,000).

The interior is mostly stock, save from the flat-bottomed steering wheel clad in Alcantara borrowed from another VAG car. There’s also a hilarious “TDI Sport Edition” badge on the center console. Being a Laurin & Klement specification, it has all the bells and whistles Skoda can offer nowadays.

With all the upgrades in place, the owner claims his RS-ified Superb is as fast as the latest BMW M5. As a matter of fact, Michael used a race data logger to record the 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) sprint and the car did it in 2.9 seconds. For the sake of comparison, the standard M5 needs 3.2 seconds to complete the task whereas the Competition model requires 3.1 seconds.

Should you be interested in getting behind the wheel of the speedy Skoda, you’ll be happy to hear it’s up for sale and it’ll set you back £34,995 (about $45,700).

Video: LivingLifeFast / YouTube