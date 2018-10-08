Much like the Mercedes-AMG E63 and the Audi RS6 Avant, the BMW M5 is that type of car that can basically do it all. It can serve as a comfy luxury sedan like you’d expect from a 5 Series or it can be turned into a beast that can put to shame supercars launched not that many years ago. It weighs nearly two tons with a driver and all the fluids, yet it only needs 3.3 seconds (and the launch control activated) to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill.

As the adjacent video shows, the M5 in the hotter Competition guise offers impressive acceleration not just until 62 mph or 124 mph (200 kph), but all the way up to 186 mph (300 kph) and beyond, without breaking a sweat. It’s worth mentioning the velocity reached by the YouTubers at AutoTopNL doesn’t actually show the full potential of the high-powered Bavarian sedan considering the car is fitted with an electronic top speed limiter.

Perhaps the only thing that could make the M5 Competition even better would be a Touring version to fully rival Audi Sport and AMG with their hot wagons, but BMW doesn’t have such plans. Even in sedan guise, the pinnacle of the 5 Series offers everything that you could ever want from a car – that is if you can afford to shell out $110,000 or about $7,000 more over the regular M5.

The video serves as a reminder of how far midsize sedans have come and at the same time why electric vehicles won’t be able to offer the same level of excitement when it comes to the engine soundtrack. Hearing the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 all the way up to 7,000 rpm is something that we’re going to miss in 20-30 years, so we might as well enjoy it while we still can.

Video: AutoTopNL / YouTube