Coming with all-wheel drive and a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Peugeot introduced last week at the Paris Motor Show the plug-in hybrid versions of the 3008 crossover and the 508 in both liftback and wagon flavors. These three combine a turbocharged 1.6-liter gasoline engine with dual electric motors for a total output of nearly 300 horsepower. Should you want a hotter plug-in Pug, rumor has it the 508 will be getting the electrified R treatment with additional oomph.

According to Motoring, a “senior insider” has told them Peugeot has plans to dust off the “R” badge for a powered-up 508 with a PHEV setup and standard all-wheel drive. Compared to the already revealed plug-in hybrid version of the midsize liftback and wagon, the R-labeled models are expected to produce at least 350 hp.

See the electrified 508 and the luxed-up wagon variant:

2019 Peugeot 3008 And 508 Plug Into The Paris Motor Show
Peugeot 508 SW First Edition Revealed With More Style And Goodies

Output will be provided by the same turbocharged 1.6-liter gasoline engine and the dual electric motors inside the 508 PHEV, but Peugeot’s engineers will work their magic to dial power up a notch. Another upgrade might be made to the lithium-ion battery as the standard 13.2-kWh pack could be replaced by a larger pack with a higher density.

If the rumors pan out, the Peugeot 508 R should need only four and a half seconds to complete the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) task before topping out at 155 mph (250 kph).

Peugeot’s design boss, Gilles Vidal, has already strongly hinted about the possibility of a spicy R derivative by saying there will probably be a performance version positioned above the 508 PHEV. Not only that, but he went on to specify the 508 can easily accommodate 20-inch wheels and even a 21-inch set for what would be a go-faster version.

On a related note, the 508 RXH won’t be getting a new generation as the French rugged wagon rivaling the Audi A4 Allroad did not generate enough sales to convince Peugeot’s execs there should be a new one.

Source: Motoring

Peugeot 508 SW First Edition
