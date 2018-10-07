Recently, Kia has been basking in the commercial spotlight by releasing a series of ads that show not only the highlights of its Forte sedan but also the company's dry humor. We're not sure about you, but we find it quite entertaining. Again, the videos don't have to make sense, as long as it could implant a recall to the viewers' minds.

Mercedes, however, takes a shot in making commercials as well with this video for its C-Class sedan. It's a bit more serious while incorporating a wee bit of wit into it, which makes it more interesting.

In this video released by Mercedes-Benz USA, the German marque shows how it engineers its cars non-stop. Literally.

You could see on the 35-second clip how Mercedes engineers worked on a first-generation C-Class (or W202) while running on a freeway. Pieces by pieces, bit by bit, the engineers took every part of the sedan and exchanged it with the updated parts from the fourth-generation C-Class (W205). It was supposed to convey a message that the development of C-Class never ends, and the engineers would not stop to make the C-Class more agile, more powerful, and more intelligent. Quite frankly, they weren't lying about it. It was a dramatization, of course, as you don't see these things on the freeway, do you?

The current-generation C-Class was launched back in 2014 but it still is a force to be reckoned with. It was the first car to use Mercedes' all-new Modular Rear Architecture (MRA) platform, which is significantly lighter by using aluminum and high-strength steel, resulting to a 100-kilogram (220-lbs) decrease in weight. It's available in four body styles: Sedan, Wagon, Coupe, and Cabriolet, but whatever you choose, you're sure that Mercedes has been working on its most popular sedan, non-stop.

Source: Mercedes-Benz via Youtube