The Beetle, along with the Mustang and the 911, is undoubtedly one of the most iconic vehicles in the history of mankind. Every person knows what it is, and you can really tell what it is even from far away. Its 70 years of history cements Volkswagen as a formidable brand name, making it a car that you would tell your grandkids about, no matter what your age is upon reading this article. Now that its Final Edition has been announced, the People's Car is set to embark on its one last run before Volkswagen put an end to its production next year.

With that said, how much are you willing to pay for a classic, all-original 1964 Beetle in mint condition? Apparently, there's one on sale right now at Hemmings, but be ready to shell out some serious cash as it's worth quite a fortune – one million dollars, to be exact, and there are plenty of good reasons for this huge asking price.

The black 54-year-old Beetle was bought brand new in 1964 by Rudy Zvarich as a backup to his 1957 model of the same car. It was never put to service, though, which explains the measly 23 miles on its trip meter. The odometer in the photos shows 22 miles, but as explained on the Hemmings website, it clicked to 23 miles as the car was pulled out of storage.

What makes this Beetle so special (and worthy of its enormous price tag) is that all of its parts are original and untampered, all from 1964. The white-side-wall wheels, the bright red seats, the headliners – all these things are fresh. It's basically a time capsule, and you could probably breathe some air from 1964 inside the car.

If you're interested, don't hesitate to view the listing on the Hemmings website, or call Burback Motors at (503) 236-1737.

Source: Hemmings