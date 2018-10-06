Apollo IE is slowing making its way toward production. Introduced in 2017, the new hypercar has made several appearances around the world. The car looks like an alien spaceship ready to unleash war on Earth and humanity, but underneath the radical design and throaty exhaust note is a powerful supercar prepared to take a few swings at iconic the big boys from Ferrari, Lamborghini, and others.

Earlier this year, Apollo partnered with HWA AG – essentially the brains behind the legendary Mercedes CLK GTR race car. HWA was also in charge of manufacturing the road-going version of both the coupe and roadster. Together, the two companies are working together to fine-tune the IE before it enters production.

“We are very pleased with the progress at this recent test as another round of dynamic development in collaboration with our technical partner, HWA AG is completed,” says Apollo Chairman Norman Choi. “This program is operating at the highest level and we are thoroughly testing the cars in both road and track use cases prior to beginning production. It is a pleasure for us to share a peek behind the scenes to the public and our many fans so they can get a better sense of the magnitude of the program and the process.”

The Apollo IE packs a 6.3-liter engine producing 780 horsepower and 560 pound-feet (759 Newton-meters) of torque. Pair that with its low curb weight – 1,250 kilograms (2,756 pounds) thanks to lots of carbon fiber for the body and chassis– and you have the perfect formula for one fast hypercar. Top speed is 207 miles per hour.

“During this endurance test we also conducted in-depth analysis on recent significant engineering advancements that will be implemented prior to production commencing next year,” says Ryan Berris, Apollo General Manager and CMO. “We look forward to revealing further details on these cutting-edge developments in the coming months.”

Deliveries begin next year. Apollo will build 10 examples of the hypercar with each one going for $2.6 million.

Source: Apollo