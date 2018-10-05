Electric powertrains have a considerable potential to change how performance cars operate. Instant torque makes acceleration a breeze, and it puts other supercars on notice. The pinnacle of EV racing is Formula E. Schaeffler, a major sponsor of the Audi Sport ABT Formula E team, decided to show off its electric powertrain by cramming it into an Audi RS3. Called the Schaeffler 4ePerformance, the modified Audi now has an incredible 1,180 horsepower (880 kilowatts) on tap, capable of hitting 124 miles per hour (200 kilometers per hour) in less than seven seconds. That’s stupid fast.

To prove just how capable the electric RS3 is, it competes against two devastatingly quick supercars – the Lamborghini Huracan Performante and the Porsche 911 GT2 RS. The Lamborghini packs a 5.2-liter V10 producing 640 hp (470 kW) and 442 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque. The 911 GT2 RS sports a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six engine producing 700 hp (521 kW) and 553 lb-ft (749 Nm) of torque.

On paper, the electric RS3 is far superior to the Lamborghini and Porsche, besting them 540 hp and 480 hp, respectively, and the power difference is noticeable. Neither can best the Audi. The first race against the Huracan has the Audi getting a sizable lead off the start, continuously putting distance between it and the Italian supercar. The race with the Porsche starts much closer, with both staying equal throughout much of the race. However, the Audi pulls away as the finish line approaches, crossing the finish line first by about three car lengths.

EVs can be powerful while packing enormous performance. However, there are hurdles before mass EV adoption. Cost is still an issue along with the necessary infrastructure to recharge. This issues will be resolved as time goes on. Until then, we can marvel at our EV future and the sheer amount of performance that will come with it.

The video above is long – we skipped to the six-minute mark just before the first race begins.

Source: Daniel Abt via YouTube