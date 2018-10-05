The ranking only applies to gasoline-powered midsize truck competitors.
It’s a good day for curious pickup truck fans in North America. We just reported on alleged leaked information for GM’s new Duramax diesel in the half-ton Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra. Now, Ford is giving us official specs for the all-new midsize Ranger, and they aren’t too shabby overall.
Specifically, Ford lists the Ranger as having 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque from its 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine. It’s also rated to tow 7,500 pounds, and it can carry a maximum payload of 1,860 pounds.
“Think of Ranger as the biggest and most capable backpack for your gear,” said Rick Bolt, chief engineer for the new Ford Ranger. “With 1,860 pounds of maximum payload, Ranger can haul nearly a ton of gear to enable your next adventure.”
To that end, Ford says the Ranger’s payload capacity is best-in-class, as well as its towing and maximum engine torque. That is, best-in-class for gasoline-engined competitors when it comes to towing and torque. GM’s midsize twins – the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon – both offer diesel power with considerably more torque. Furthermore, a quick look at Chevrolet’s website actually lists a V6-powered Colorado with a maximum towing capacity of 7,700 pounds. Isn’t that interesting.
We aren’t saying Ford is stretching the truth here. In fact, we’re fairly certain Chevy’s number is actually for the diesel-powered Colorado so technically, Ford’s statement is accurate and Chevrolet is fudging the figures. Still, there’s certainly some serious cherry picking going on at the Blue Oval to find some stats where the new Ranger comes out on top.
In any case, the Ranger appears to be competitive in the midsize category even if it’s not top-dog all the way around. The Colorado and Canyon offer nearly 40 more hp, but the Toyota Tacoma and Nissan Frontier are within a 10-hp spread. One thing we aren’t told yet is fuel economy, but here’s a quick powertrain comparison chart between the Ranger’s main competitors for easy reference.
|Ford Ranger
|Chevrolet Colorado
|Toyota Tacoma
|Nissan Frontier
|GMC Canyon
|Engine
|2.3L turbo I4
|2.5L I4, 3.6L V6, 2.5L I4 Diesel
|2.7L I4, 3.5L V6
|2.5L I4, 4.0L V6
|2.5L I4, 3.6L V6, 2.5L I4 Diesel
|Horsepower
|270 hp
|200 hp, 308 hp, 181 hp
|159 hp, 278 hp
|152 hp, 261 hp
|200 hp, 308 hp, 181 hp
|Torque
|310 lb-ft
|191 lb-ft, 275 lb-ft, 369 lb-ft
|180 lb-ft, 265 lb-ft
|171 lb-ft, 281 lb-ft
|191 lb-ft, 275 lb-ft, 369 lb-ft
|Transmission
|10-speed AT
|6-speed, MT, 6-speed AT, 8-speed AT
|6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 5-speed AT
|6-speed, MT, 6-speed AT, 8-speed AT
