Well, that was kind of unexpected. Introduced just over a year ago at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Jaguar XJR575 is no longer available in Europe because of the newly introduced and far more stringent Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure. Since the super sedan’s thirsty supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine isn’t exactly WLTP-friendly, Jag has no other way but to retire its flagship sedan from the Old Continent.

Silver lining? You can still get one in the United States since WLTP does not apply to the North American region. It will cost you a pretty penny as the 2019 Jaguar XJR575 available exclusively in the long wheelbase specification starts off at an eye-watering $122,400. It’s still cheaper than a Mercedes-AMG S63 Sedan ($147,500), but let’s keep in mind the current generation XJ has been around for close to a decade. Despite its age, it's still a serious machine, packing 575 horsepower for a 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) run in 4.2 seconds en route to a top speed of 174 mph (280 kph) while you're being cocooned in a luxurious cabin.

The good news for fans of the XJ is that Jaguar is hard at work preparing an all-new model. However, it will be an entirely different car since the luxury fullsize sedan is expected to be a pure electric model. Jaguar officials have been coy on details regarding the next-gen car, but have revealed it will be bigger and with more room to offer inside the cabin. It’ll also be sportier than the aging XJ on sale today, with design boss Ian Callum promising it will be a true driver’s car.

As you may recall, a convoy of XJs is currently in Paris to mark half a century since the launch of the Series 1 back in 1968. Jaguar is celebrating the important milestone with an XJ50 special edition based on the Autobiography trim and fitted with an assortment of styling tweaks and interior upgrades.

Source: Auto Express