McLaren is demonstrating there’s always room for improvements even when it comes to supercars. Tailored to Woking’s insanely quick coupe, the new optional Track Pack starts off as a 720S in the Performance specification before getting an assortment of upgrades making the Super Series model ready for the circuit more than ever before.

Following the launch of the 570S Coupe Track Pack late 2016 and the 570S Spider Track Pack earlier this year, the new kit for the 720S shaves of 24 kilograms (53 pounds) of fat. As a refresher, the stock model tips the scales at 1,322 kg (2,917 lbs) before adding all the fluids. Being based on the Performance variant, it means the car comes with the hood and rear fender air intakes in carbon fiber, much like the side mirror caps. It also has the swanky engine bay ambient lighting, along with the upgraded sports exhaust system, ultra-light 10-spoke wheels, and the carbon fiber active rear spoiler with a glossy finish courtesy of MSO.

Stepping inside the driver-focused cabin, the 720S Track Pack benefits from carbon fiber racing seats contributing to the diet. Customers can get them in a regular size or in the more comfortable Touring size ideal for longer journeys. Other niceties worth mentioning include the MSO carbon fiber gearshift paddles behind the sporty steering wheel dipped in black Alcantara. McLaren will also throw in a titanium bar located behind the seats necessary to support the six-point harness for the driver and the passenger.

Drivers wanting to shave off tenths of a second from a lap time will be happy to hear the Track Pack also encompasses three built-in cameras linked to the car’s data-logging software to register everything that’s going on with the 720S. The gathered data can be put to good use to find out where there’s room for improvements by checking out video footage to identify what went wrong while tackling the corners.

At £28,360, the Track Pack is not exactly cheap, but McLaren says you’ll actually be saving money since adding all the individual components would cost you more. The whole shebang – a McLaren 720S Performance with Track Pack – will set you back a cool £224,700. If the Track Pack is not hardcore enough, there’s a track-only GT3 version of the coupe available for an eye-watering £440,000.

Source: McLaren