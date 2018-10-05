You'll actually save money compared to purchasing the individual pack components separately.
McLaren is demonstrating there’s always room for improvements even when it comes to supercars. Tailored to Woking’s insanely quick coupe, the new optional Track Pack starts off as a 720S in the Performance specification before getting an assortment of upgrades making the Super Series model ready for the circuit more than ever before.
Following the launch of the 570S Coupe Track Pack late 2016 and the 570S Spider Track Pack earlier this year, the new kit for the 720S shaves of 24 kilograms (53 pounds) of fat. As a refresher, the stock model tips the scales at 1,322 kg (2,917 lbs) before adding all the fluids. Being based on the Performance variant, it means the car comes with the hood and rear fender air intakes in carbon fiber, much like the side mirror caps. It also has the swanky engine bay ambient lighting, along with the upgraded sports exhaust system, ultra-light 10-spoke wheels, and the carbon fiber active rear spoiler with a glossy finish courtesy of MSO.
Stepping inside the driver-focused cabin, the 720S Track Pack benefits from carbon fiber racing seats contributing to the diet. Customers can get them in a regular size or in the more comfortable Touring size ideal for longer journeys. Other niceties worth mentioning include the MSO carbon fiber gearshift paddles behind the sporty steering wheel dipped in black Alcantara. McLaren will also throw in a titanium bar located behind the seats necessary to support the six-point harness for the driver and the passenger.
Drivers wanting to shave off tenths of a second from a lap time will be happy to hear the Track Pack also encompasses three built-in cameras linked to the car’s data-logging software to register everything that’s going on with the 720S. The gathered data can be put to good use to find out where there’s room for improvements by checking out video footage to identify what went wrong while tackling the corners.
At £28,360, the Track Pack is not exactly cheap, but McLaren says you’ll actually be saving money since adding all the individual components would cost you more. The whole shebang – a McLaren 720S Performance with Track Pack – will set you back a cool £224,700. If the Track Pack is not hardcore enough, there’s a track-only GT3 version of the coupe available for an eye-watering £440,000.
Source: McLaren
Gallery: McLaren 720S Track Pack
McLaren 720S on track for circuit success
- New Track Pack specification for McLaren 720S delivers even lighter, more circuit-focused supercar for track enthusiasts
- Specialist package reduces weight by 24kg; includes Visual Carbon Fibre Active Rear Spoiler, Carbon Fibre Racing Seats with MSO Defined 6-Point harnesses and McLaren in-car telemetry
- Additionally, development programme for new McLaren 720S GT3 gathers pace with further test sessions in Europe
A new Track Pack specification for the McLaren 720S is now available, taking the British supercar to the next level for owners who want to exploit its formidable dynamic abilities on a circuit. With the wide breadth of 720S capability extended even further, the McLaren 720S Track Pack establishes a new pinnacle of track focus within McLaren’s core Super Series line-up. The introduction follows the availability of a Track Pack for McLaren’s Sports Series, which one in ten 570S buyers specify.
The introduction of the Track Pack for 720S comes as McLaren’s new 720S GT3 race car moves into the next stage of its development programme. Further rigorous testing has been taking place throughout Europe, including earlier this week at the Brno circuit in the Czech Republic where the two cars came together to share track time. To date, the McLaren Automotive Customer Racing division has tested extensively at six European circuits, with ten different drivers experiencing the car. The majority of track mileage has been covered by McLaren Automotive Factory Drivers, but the programme has also seen a number of Amateur racers providing further important feedback during the development process. A combination of multiple rig tests and track time has allowed completion of engine performance evaluation for the GT3 car.
Available now for the road-legal 720S, the Track Pack’s individual features comprise functional and visual upgrades and deliver a weight-saving of 24kg. Based on 720S Performance specification – which, with hood air intakes, rear fender air intakes and door mirror casings in carbon fibre and engine bay ambient lighting, already turns heads in any pit lane or paddock – the Track Pack exterior features are Super-Lightweight 10-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheels, an MSO Defined Gloss Finish Visual Carbon Fibre Active Rear Spoiler and a Sports Exhaust.
Inside the expansive teardrop cabin, with its welcoming spaciousness and track-perfect visibility, body-hugging Lightweight Carbon Fibre Racing Seats in either regular or touring size are complemented by MSO Defined Satin Visual Carbon Fibre Extended Gearshift Paddles and a steering wheel trimmed in black Alcantara®, ensuring a purposeful racecar environment as well as delivering an ergonomic benefit. A titanium bar mounted behind the seats supports 6-point harnesses for both driver and passenger.
The Track Pack adds even more motorsport intent to a car designed from the outset to excel on both road and circuit and having a bespoke Track setting among its drive modes and a lightweight but incredibly strong and stiff carbon fibre Monocage II body structure at its core. McLaren’s acclaimed 720ps twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine delivers acceleration from standstill to 200km/h (124mph) in just 7.8 seconds, with Proactive Chassis Control II active suspension and carbon-ceramic disc brakes optimising dynamic performance and braking.
Owners can analyse their track driving using another element of the Track Pack, namely the McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) system. Using three video cameras built into the car and advanced data-logging software, MTT allows a driver to monitor their performance and understand where opportunities to improve lie. A range of real-time data is displayed – such as lap times, sector splits and driver comparisons – as well as video footage to spot missed apexes and premature or delayed braking points.
The Track Pack adds £28,360 to the price of a McLaren 720S, which represents a saving over the cost of purchasing the individual Pack components separately. The 720S Coupe in Performance specification with Track Pack is available to order from McLaren Automotive retailers for 2019 delivery, priced from £224,700.
Pricing for the McLaren 720S GT3 is confirmed at £440,000 Ex Works, with customer deliveries also beginning in early 2019.