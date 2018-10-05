The model is also significantly more efficient than its predecessor.
Ford is happy to announce that preliminary test data from the Michigan State Police shows the company’s 2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility is now the fastest and best-accelerating police vehicle in America. Unfortunately, the automaker is not willing to reveal exact performance numbers, but claims the vehicle has the fastest 0-60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) and 0-100 mph (0-160 kph) times of all cop cars, as well as fastest lap and fastest average lap on a track.
“The all-new 2020 Police Interceptor Utility offers significant potential fuel savings with no trade-offs in safety, passenger or cargo space – on top of bringing improved performance,” explains Stephen Tyler, police brand marketing manager for Ford.
Tyler is referring to the average fuel consumption of the new police car, which has a projected value of at least 24 miles per gallon. Final EPA-estimated ratings are not available at the moment, but Ford says the new hybrid Interceptor Utility will be up to 40 percent more efficient than the previous model with a 3.7-liter V6.
The manufacturer estimates the new model will save up to $3,500 per vehicle in yearly fuel bills. A quick look at the number of Police Interceptor Utilities sold in 2017 shows the new car could save more than $126 million at the current fuel prices.
Coming with a standard all-wheel-drive system, the new Police Interceptor Utility adds more than $2,000 in additional standard equipment, including a built-in Ford modem, Bluetooth pass-through voice commands, full LED headlights with integrated wig-wag capability, four programmable steering wheel switches, and more.
The new 2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility is already available to order and first customer deliveries are scheduled for the summer of next year. The model remains America’s No.1 selling police vehicle with a five-percent increase in sales so far this year.
Source: Ford
- All-new 2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility, with standard all-wheel drive and available 3.0-liter EcoBoost® V6, bests all other police vehicles tested, including V8-powered sedans
- Ford Police Interceptor Utility is purpose-built for law enforcement with a hybrid powertrain that offers terrific interior space, improves pursuit performance and aims to lower fuel costs; standard hybrid engine is paired with standard all-wheel drive
- SUVs are expected to account for 50 percent of U.S. industry retail sales by 2020; Ford Police Interceptor Utility still the No. 1 selling police vehicle in America representing 52 percent of all sales to law enforcement in 2017
DEARBORN, Mich., Oct. 4, 2018 – A sport utility from Ford is the best-selling cop car in America, and now it is the best accelerating and fastest police vehicle in America, according to preliminary test data from the Michigan State Police.
This year, Ford bested all entries, including V8-equipped sedans, with its EcoBoost®-powered all-wheel-drive version of the all-new 2020 Police Interceptor Utility, posting fastest 0-60 mph and 0-100 mph times, as well as fastest lap and fastest average lap.
The standard hybrid 2020 Police Interceptor Utility also beat all competitive SUV entries, including V8-equipped models, with the fastest 0-100 mph, fastest lap and fastest average lap – making good on Ford’s promise to deliver a hybrid Police Interceptor that outperforms today’s 3.7-liter V6 model with all-wheel drive.
Stephen Tyler, police brand marketing manager for Ford, says America’s law enforcement agencies previously have had to choose either fuel efficiency or all-out performance, but the new vehicle offers both. “The all-new 2020 Police Interceptor Utility offers significant potential fuel savings with no trade-offs in safety, passenger or cargo space – on top of bringing improved performance,” he said.
Communities to cash in on potential fuel savings
While fuel economy certification isn’t complete, the Police Interceptor Utility hybrid is expected to have a projected EPA-estimated combined label of at least 24 mpg – approximately 40 percent improvement over the current 3.7-liter V6. Actual mileage will vary. Final EPA-estimated ratings not yet available.
Anticipated fuel economy gains, combined with expected fuel savings from reduced engine idling time, are expected to help save law enforcement customers an estimated $3,500 per vehicle in yearly fuel bills versus the current Police Interceptor Utility.
If you applied these savings to every Ford Police Interceptor Utility sold in 2017, it would equate to more than $126 million at $2.93 a gallon, or more than 43 million gallons of fuel.
EcoBoost, hybrid one-two knockout to help fight crime
In addition to turning in the fastest times, the EcoBoost Police Interceptor Utility clocked in with the highest top speed – 150 mph in Michigan State Police evaluations, marking the first time an SUV was the overall quickest and fastest police vehicle. The hybrid version turned in a top speed of 137 mph, also besting competitive SUV entries, including those equipped with V8 engines.
Along with offering police agencies standard hybrid technology and standard all-wheel drive with no trade-offs in safety, passenger or cargo space, the all-new 2020 Police Interceptor Utility brings improved horsepower, torque, acceleration and top speed versus today’s 3.7-liter V6 model. Its quickness and top speed suggests a bright future for Ford performance hybrids.
Because law enforcement use entails extensive engine idling to power lighting, radios, computers and other on-board electrical equipment, a hybrid powertrain is ideal for police departments. The hybrid allows the gas engine to shut off, powering electrical equipment from its lithium-ion battery, with the gas engine running intermittently to charge the battery.
Ready to order
Sales of Ford Police Interceptor Utility have risen 5 percent in 2018, building on five straight years of sales growth.
The Police Interceptor Utility also adds more than $2,000 in now standard equipment for 2020. This includes a built-in Ford modem with two years of complimentary Ford Telematics service, Bluetooth pass-through voice commands to help officers keep their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road, LED high- and low-beam headlamps with integrated wig-wag capability, four programmable steering wheel switches, Class III trailer-tow bar for up to 5,000 pounds of towing capability and more.
The all-new 2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility is available to order now, with shipments to customers beginning summer 2019.