Ford is happy to announce that preliminary test data from the Michigan State Police shows the company’s 2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility is now the fastest and best-accelerating police vehicle in America. Unfortunately, the automaker is not willing to reveal exact performance numbers, but claims the vehicle has the fastest 0-60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) and 0-100 mph (0-160 kph) times of all cop cars, as well as fastest lap and fastest average lap on a track.

“The all-new 2020 Police Interceptor Utility offers significant potential fuel savings with no trade-offs in safety, passenger or cargo space – on top of bringing improved performance,” explains Stephen Tyler, police brand marketing manager for Ford.

Tyler is referring to the average fuel consumption of the new police car, which has a projected value of at least 24 miles per gallon. Final EPA-estimated ratings are not available at the moment, but Ford says the new hybrid Interceptor Utility will be up to 40 percent more efficient than the previous model with a 3.7-liter V6.

The manufacturer estimates the new model will save up to $3,500 per vehicle in yearly fuel bills. A quick look at the number of Police Interceptor Utilities sold in 2017 shows the new car could save more than $126 million at the current fuel prices.

Coming with a standard all-wheel-drive system, the new Police Interceptor Utility adds more than $2,000 in additional standard equipment, including a built-in Ford modem, Bluetooth pass-through voice commands, full LED headlights with integrated wig-wag capability, four programmable steering wheel switches, and more.

The new 2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility is already available to order and first customer deliveries are scheduled for the summer of next year. The model remains America’s No.1 selling police vehicle with a five-percent increase in sales so far this year.

Source: Ford