When you think about upgrading your vehicle with added performance parts, you often imagine adding a host of engine parts in the pursuit of more power. That’s an admirable goal, but more horsepower isn’t the only improvement you should consider. If you’re going faster, then you need to stop quicker, too. Many people overlook upgrading the brakes alongside horsepower, but it’s a vital part of any upgrade regiment – and it’s something Hennessey Performance takes seriously.

Take the company’s upgrade package for the GMC Yukon Denali as an example. Not only does the pack add a 2.9-liter supercharger to the engine, helping the engine crank out 650 horsepower and 658 pound-feet of torque, but Hennessey also offers an optional Brembo brake upgrade. The upgrade adds Brembo’s eight-piston, 15-inch calipers to the front wheels, providing exceptional stopping power for the large SUV.

You see, the high-flow intercooler system, stainless steel exhaust system, and other upgrades turn the Yukon from your casual family hauler into a family rocket ship. Except this ship is as large as the space shuttle, and it needs exceptional brakes to keep the SUV’s mass under control during braking. No matter how many improvements are made to the powertrain or chassis, the Yukon is a large beast of a vehicle. The HPE650 upgrade gives Yukon owners the option of driving something that’s both sporty and practical, and the added horsepower and upgraded brakes add to that experience.

The video shows Alex from Hennessey Performance behind the wheel of the HPE650 Denali and give his opinion on how the Yukon drivers. He won't criticize any issues with the truck or the upgraded performance. However, the video provides us with a peek inside at the speedometer and not only is the Yukon quick for its size, but it stops quick, too, thanks to those upgraded brakes.

