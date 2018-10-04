Polestar will use the prototypes for crash tests, weather testing, and on-road assessments.
Bringing an all-new vehicle to the masses takes time and a massive dedication of resources – both human capital and financial investments. Designers and engineers work hand-in-hand to create the new vehicle before the world sees the final product. But that’s not where development ends. Once the project gets the green light, the automaker prepares for production – and that’s the stage where the Polestar 1 is at now. Polestar is building verification prototype (VP) 1s in Sweden, which will be used for crash tests, weather testing, and on-road assessments.
“The assembly of the VP cars means that the Polestar 1 has taken its next step towards production,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Chief Executive Officer of Polestar. “This first batch of 34 cars will enable our engineers to tune the finer details of the car, ensuring that the Polestar 1 is perfect when we start to produce customer cars in the middle of next year.”
Polestar 1 production takes place at a specialized prototype production facility in Gothenburg, Sweden, with much of the build process completed by hand. This process is used to ensure vehicle parts and components are aligned and will assemble correctly. Time is spent hand sanding the carbon-fiber body for paint, making sure pieces line up, and keeping the body lines intact. This is a testing phase fo Polestar 1 production of customer cars, which will be built at the Polestar Production Centre in Chengdu, China. The Polestar 1 is the first time Volvo has explored carbon fiber construction.
The Polestar 1 packs both efficiency and performance under the hood. The car’s hybrid powertrain produces 600 horsepower and 737 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) of torque. It also provides up to 93 miles (150 kilometers) of electric range.
The Polestar 1 is a massive undertaking for both Volvo and the Polestar brand. Volvo and its parent company Geely announced plans to invest 640 million euros (about $752M) in Polestar to help it create a line of new models while developing proprietary technology and borrowing from Volvo’s engineering expertise.
