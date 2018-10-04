Hide press release Show press release

Calling All TITANs: Nissan and the American Red Cross mobilize purpose-driven campaign with the Ultimate Service TITAN

MIAMI (Oct. 4, 2018) – When tragedy strikes, a TITAN responds. Few live this better than the American Red Cross. So as part of the Calling All TITANs campaign, Nissan and the Red Cross collaborated to create the Ultimate Service TITAN, a mobile command center and first aid unit armed with supplies needed to help conquer the elements in the face of disaster.

The one-of-a-kind service vehicle debuted to a group of media today at the Miami Beach Fire Department. It will be on display at the Miami Auto Show through Oct. 13 and then officially donated to the Red Cross in South Florida, where it will be utilized to assist first responders during critical times of need.

“As we’ve seen time and time again, unfortunately it’s not a matter of ‘if’ disaster will strike, it is ‘when,’” said Jeremy Tucker, vice president, Marketing Communications and Media, Nissan North America, Inc. “And when it does, the American Red Cross and its volunteers have proven to be dependable – just like the TITAN and our consumers. We hope this Ultimate Service TITAN, created in lockstep with the specific needs of the American Red Cross, will help them continue to be a great example of how a TITAN of the Community can truly make a difference.”

The needs of rescue and recovery workers vary widely and the Ultimate Service TITAN is prepared with the following amenities:

With a desk, solar power generator and a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, the Ultimate Service TITAN is a perfect mobile command center for volunteers.

Equipped with a bed and first aid kit, the vehicle allows first responders to provide on-site care to those injured in an emergency.

A built-in refrigerator and the vehicle’s rugged-terrain capability allows the Ultimate Service TITAN to serve as a blood-supply delivery vehicle that can transport blood to hospitals in need.

For rescue and relief workers, the Ultimate Service TITAN can serve as a place to find shelter, food and a much-needed place to rest between shifts, thanks to the temperature-controlled box that features a resting area, stove, microwave, sink and refrigerator.

In conjunction with Red Cross Blood Drive efforts, the Ultimate Service TITAN could also serve as a place to give or collect blood donations from the field.

Originating as a stock TITAN XD Diesel Midnight Edition Crew Crab – featuring a heavy-duty commercial-grade ladder frame, Cummins® 5.0-L V8 Turbo Diesel engine, innovative bed features and roomy 5-passenger interior – transformation into the Ultimate Service TITAN began with the addition of a factory-authorized ICON three-inch suspension lift kit, available through Nissan dealers.

After a disaster strikes, roads can be difficult to pass from washouts, mud and debris blocking roadways. The ICON lift kit on the Ultimate Service TITAN includes adjustable-height coil-over shock absorbers tuned specifically for TITAN XD, custom rod end bearings and patent-pending Delta Joints – helping provide increased ground clearance and enhanced ride quality both on- and off-road.

“No matter the conditions, a TITAN fights to do what it takes to help those in need,” said Fred DePerez, vice president, North America LCV Business Unit, Nissan North America, Inc. “Built on the foundation of a rugged TITAN XD Diesel – and with aftermarket accessories from some of the most reputable companies in the industry – the Ultimate Service TITAN ensures that TITANs of the Community are able to get anywhere, at any time, with the tools they need to get the job done.”

Body armor to help protect the vehicle from the elements comes via an Addictive Desert Designs Stealth Bumper. A WARN ZEON Platinum 12S winch was added for debris removal, rescue and recovery efforts and to help ensure the Ultimate Service TITAN can maneuver through many difficult situations. ICON Compression wheels and Nitto Ridge Grappler tires help assure this one-of-a-kind service vehicle will get through the challenging road conditions often seen during natural disasters.

To avoid a fuel shortage – a common concern in disaster-stricken areas – the Ultimate Service TITAN is equipped with a custom TITAN Fuel Tank that holds up to 75 gallons to serve for long periods of time without interruption.

From there, focus shifted to the bed – a crucial piece of the service vehicle puzzle. To provide shelter and privacy for patients receiving care and rescue workers, a B&S Customizing Lightweight Bed Box, complete with a Rockit West custom wrap, serves as the backbone of this mobile command center. Inside the bed box is a Goose Gear Custom Interior, carefully crafted with the Red Cross and its volunteers in mind.

Inside the bed box is where the Ultimate Service TITAN really earns its name. Unique storage for first aid supplies, a desk, a couch, a mobile kitchen, a generator, solar panels, Wi-Fi and a wrap-around awning are just a few of the features that allow the vehicle to transform to meet first responder needs.

A SnoMaster refrigerator was added to store blood, while additional storage is available on top with a Rhino Rack Pioneer Tray System and Pelican Professional Gear Cases. And when darkness settles in and a long night looms, lighting from Baja Designs illuminates the path ahead to ensure no potential danger goes unseen.

The Ultimate Service TITAN will be on display during the Miami Auto Show at the Miami Beach Convention Center through Oct. 13. For more information on the Calling All TITANs campaign, the 2019 TITAN, TITAN XD and the complete Nissan vehicle lineup, please visit NissanNews.com.