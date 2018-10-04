It’s been a very busy day for Porsche spy video. We caught the next-gen 911 turning laps at the Nürburgring, followed by a camo-wrapped 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport clipping apexes at Monza. Now, we see another 911 also straightening curves at Monza. This one, however, is a bit more mysterious than the rest.

For starters, it doesn’t appear to be a next-generation 911. Furthermore, it’s obviously not a street-going Porsche. In fact, this looks very much like the test car we saw – also at Monza – back in April. It has the telltale GT2 RS front clip, with a backside looking more like the GT3 RS complete with the center-exit exhaust. YouTuber MattyB7272- Car Videos asks the all-important question in the description for this video clip that’s forefront in our thoughts as well: What does Porsche have in mind here?

Of course, we all know the GT2 RS is a tremendously fast and capable track star, even in street trim. It’s part of a very exclusive club of road-legal cars that can turn a lap of the Nordschleife in less than 6 minutes 50 seconds, with the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ being the only other undisputed member of the group. Clearly, the car we see here isn’t bred for the street, but what’s up with the camo coverings? And if it is indeed the same (or similar) car we caught earlier this year, what could be the company’s end game?

Perhaps it's an evaluation and development car for future racing venues, especially for endurance events. There’s also the possibility it could be a mule for the next-generation GT2 RS, with all-new go-fast parts disguised beneath the current-generation body. That explanation doesn’t add up for us, though – it seems like quite a hardcore package in which to test production parts.

We’ll just have to keep our ears to the ground for more information about this aggressive track-ready 911.

Source: MattyB7272- Car Videos via YouTube