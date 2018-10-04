The twin-turbo V6 receives upgraded turbos and a custom exhaust to be an even hotter powerplant.
The exhaust specialists at MagnaFlow and replica car makers Superformance are teaming up for the 2018 SEMA show to create an interesting mashup of the original Ford GT40 and the modern GT supercar that they call the Future Forty. The companies' teaser doesn't provide many details about the intriguing show car, though.
The project starts with one of Superformance's MkI GT40 replicas that feature an exact recreation of the original monocoque and pressed steel roof. Rather than the usual naturally aspirated V8, the twin-turbo 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine from the modern GT now sits behind the driver. The mill receives a pair of larger Honeywell Garrett turbochargers and a custom Magnaflow exhaust. In the GT this powerplant makes 647 hp (483 kW), but the extra boost and presumably freer flowing pipes could push the output for this tuned version even higher.
To match the new GT's engine, the Future Forty receives a livery that comes straight off the race car. Ford took a class victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2018 with its new supercar, so the builders of this one made the old-school racer look like its modern sibling. We can't wait to see the real thing.
Generally, Superformance recommends that buyers of its MkI GT40 replicas fit the cars with a Rousch crate engine and the company's RBT/ZF-style 5-speed transaxle. However, there's room for someone to fit other Ford-based 289, 302, or 351W small block V8s. There should be plenty of room for the twin-turbo V6 back there.
In addition to working with Superformance on the Future Forty, MagnaFlow will support Funk Flex at SEMA with a custom exhaust for a 1969 Dodge Charger with a Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V8.
Source: MagnaFlow
Oceanside, Calif. – October, 2018 – Magnaflow, the industry leader in catalytic converters and performance exhaust systems, will be pulling the cover off of two very special vehicles at SEMA 2018. At 9:30AM PST on October 30, Funk Flex will unveil his custom 1969 Dodge Charger, powered by the heart of a Dodge Hellcat, backed by a custom MagnaFlow exhaust system.
At 11:00AM, Superformance will unveil an EcoBoost-powered GT40 known as the “Future Forty,” with a livery inspired by Ford’s current Ford GT race cars and a one-off exhaust setup developed and built by MagnaFlow, connected to a set of Honeywell Garrett turbochargers.
To see these vehicles unveiled live, visit the Magnaflow booth on the SEMA Show floor, or fans around the world can tune into the Magnaflow Facebook page to watch it live online.
WHERE:
Magnaflow Booth # 23543
SEMA Central Hall/ Performance Hall
WHEN:
Tuesday, October 30th, 9:30AM, 11:00AM
