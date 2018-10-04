The exhaust specialists at MagnaFlow and replica car makers Superformance are teaming up for the 2018 SEMA show to create an interesting mashup of the original Ford GT40 and the modern GT supercar that they call the Future Forty. The companies' teaser doesn't provide many details about the intriguing show car, though.

The project starts with one of Superformance's MkI GT40 replicas that feature an exact recreation of the original monocoque and pressed steel roof. Rather than the usual naturally aspirated V8, the twin-turbo 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine from the modern GT now sits behind the driver. The mill receives a pair of larger Honeywell Garrett turbochargers and a custom Magnaflow exhaust. In the GT this powerplant makes 647 hp (483 kW), but the extra boost and presumably freer flowing pipes could push the output for this tuned version even higher.

See what else will be at SEMA in 2018: Honda Showcasing Race Cars, 'One-Of-A-Kind' Concept At SEMA

To match the new GT's engine, the Future Forty receives a livery that comes straight off the race car. Ford took a class victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2018 with its new supercar, so the builders of this one made the old-school racer look like its modern sibling. We can't wait to see the real thing.

Generally, Superformance recommends that buyers of its MkI GT40 replicas fit the cars with a Rousch crate engine and the company's RBT/ZF-style 5-speed transaxle. However, there's room for someone to fit other Ford-based 289, 302, or 351W small block V8s. There should be plenty of room for the twin-turbo V6 back there.

In addition to working with Superformance on the Future Forty, MagnaFlow will support Funk Flex at SEMA with a custom exhaust for a 1969 Dodge Charger with a Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V8.

Source: MagnaFlow