The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 is for folks looking to get the ultimate version of the German brand's mid-engined sports car. For customers who only intend to use the machine on the track, there's the stripped-down Clubsport version, and a test mule for this circuit-spec variant is lapping Monza in this clip.

Compared to spy shots of the road-going 718 Cayman GT4, the Clubsport gains a more prominent front splitter and larger rear wing. Inside, there's a lattice of metal tubes for the roll cage. Underneath the skin, expect stiffer suspension and more aggressive brakes for lower lap times around the track.

The sound that this machine makes is further evidence of the new GT4 using a flat-six engine. The raspy sound isn't the noise that a turbocharged four-cylinder would make. Rumors suggest the model uses a detuned version of the 4.0-liter mill from the 911 GT3 making around 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) for the road model. It's possible the racer could produce even more, though.

Porsche has also been evaluating the GT4 Clubsport for rallying (gallery above). Technically, the company classified it as a concept, but that didn't stop the automaker from running one in the ADAC Rallye Deutschland in August.

We expect the road-going 718 GT4 and its droptop counterpart the 718 Boxster Spyder to debut together soon. The Clubsport would likely have a separate unveiling shortly afterward.

The original Cayman GT4 Clubsport (gallery above) debuted in late 2015 with prices in the United States starting at $165,000. Compared to the standard GT4, Porsche stripped out 84 pounds (38 kilograms) and installed motorsport pieces like a roll cage and six-point racing harness. Power came from a 380-hp (283-kW) 3.8-liter flat six that routed through a dual-clutch gearbox and mechanical locking rear differential.

Source: NM2255 Car HD Videos via YouTube