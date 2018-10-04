With the all-new BMW 3 Series Sedan (G20) debuting this week at the Paris Motor Show, it comes as no surprise renders of future derivatives are pouring in. After checking out the 3 Series Touring and the 4 Series Coupe, time has come to see into the future of the mighty M3. It has been caught on camera by our spies multiple times already, which could be a sign the range-topping version will arrive earlier in the 3 Series’ life cycle.

Having seen the M340i as well as the regular 3 Series fitted with an assortment of goodies from the M Performance catalog, it’s really not that hard to imagine how the fully fledged M3 is going to look like once it will come out. The adjacent render envisions BMW’s sports sedan sitting on M4 GTS-derived alloy wheels and fitted with a carbon fiber roof adorned by the M colors.

With blacked-out accents and carbon fiber touches here and there, this imaginary M3 is looking mighty fine, although we would do something about that big gap around the wheels. A bigger set of alloys with skinnier tires should do the trick, while a black tint for the rear windows would complete the look.

Taking into account the rumor mill is suggesting the X3 M and X4 M could have more than 500 horsepower when fitted with the optional Competition Package, we are expecting the same thing from the M3. The reason for that is because the three models will be sharing the same twin-turbo inline-six 3.0-liter engine. An evolution of the existing S55 unit, the new S58 will have somewhere in the region of 450 hp in its standard configuration, with room to grow beyond the 500-hp mark in higher states of tune.

We will get an idea regarding the M3’s power next year when the M-badged SUVs will be revealed. As for the sedan’s launch, it’s unlikely to occur sooner than 2020.

Render: Aksyonov Nikita / Behance