Hot Wheels, the iconic diecast toy maker that produces both real-world cars and insane concepts, is getting a Forever Stamp from the U.S. Postal Service to commemorate the brand’s 50th anniversary. The stamps feature 10 iconic cars from throughout Hot Wheels’ past. The stamps – which come in a sheet of 20 – are now on sale for $10 a sheet.

"Today, we make history as the Postal Service and our partners at Mattel are celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hot Wheels with these dynamic stamps showcasing the iconic toys that were a part of my childhood and that of my children," said USPS Marketing Vice President Steve Monteith, who served as the dedicating official. "These miniature works of art truly capture the thrill and excitement of these legendary vehicles and now will speed their way as Forever stamps on millions of cards and letters.”

The Hot Wheels cars depicted on the stamps are:

Top row (left to right):

Purple Passion (1990)

Rocket-Bye-Baby (1971)

Rigor Motor (1994)

Rodger Dodger (1974)

Mach Speeder (2018)

Bottom row (left to right):

Twin Mill (1969)

Bone Shaker (2006)

HW40 (2008)

Deora (1968)

The Sharkruiser (1987)

The stamps feature the cars twice, turning 10 iconic cars into sticky 20 stamps. These are some iconic Hot Wheels cars, and even the most passive fan of the diecast toys will recognize some of the models here, which are pictured on a section of the iconic orange Hot Wheels track. Len Rizzi photographed the cars.

Each stamp features the vehicle, its name in matching color script, and USA Forever on Hot Wheels race track orange. The sheet features Hot Wheels’ iconic logo in the upper corner. The opposite side of the sheet displays the Hot Wheels’ 50th-anniversary logo.

The stamps are on sale now.

Source: Hot Wheels