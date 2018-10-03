Dodge manages to find new ways to breathe life into the aging Challenger platform. The Challenger we know today debuted in 2008 as a 2009 model, and little has changed since. Over the years, Dodge continued to refine the coupe’s styling and demeanor, continuously increasing performance. Nearly a decade after its introduction, Dodge continues to improve the Challenger. Last year, Dodge unveiled the Demon – an 840-horsepower road car designed for the drag strip. Now, Dodge blends the best Hellcat and Demon in the Hellcat Redeye, which is now rolling off the assembly line at FCA’s Brampton Assembly Plant in Ontario, Canada.

The Redeye packs more power than your standard Hellcat yet is just shy of encroaching on the Demon’s turf. The Redeye sports a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine that produces 797 horsepower (594 kilowatts) and 707 pound-feet (958 Newton-meters) of torque. It’s paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and an upgraded torque converter. Dodge says the Challenger will hit 60 miles per hour from a standstill in 3.5 seconds while rocketing through a quarter-mile race in 10.8 seconds at 131 mph. Top speed Is 203 mph; however, they’re rolling off the assembly line at a much more manageable pace.

The Hellcat Redeye gets new badging to go along with its name – the Hellcat badge now has a red eye. Creative, we know. But the red-eyed Hellcat is used throughout the vehicle, including the fender badges, instrument panel, key fob, and supercharger housing. Inside, the Dodge has a new 220-mph speedometer and a Redeye logo splash screen. A dual-snorkel hood pays homage to classic Dodge design.

Dodge updated the Challenger line earlier this year. The automaker now has 17 different Challenger trims ranging from your entry-level SXT with its 305-hp 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 to the 808-hp Demon. The Redeye arrives at dealerships this fall.

Source: Dodge