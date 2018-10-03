AMG is famous for taking German luxury cars and adding a massive dose of performance. Over the last few years, AMG has introduced a slew of performance-oriented models. However, it still takes standard Mercedes models and turns up the fun. The latest Mercedes to get some love from AMG is the A-Class in the form of the AMG A35. This is the brand’s entry-level AMG offering, opening the sub-brand to new customers.

However, the proliferation of new AMG models at lower prices means the brand isn’t as exclusive as it used to be. There’s likely some enthusiasts who feel the brand is diluting itself in the pursuit of profits, but that’s a thing AMG boss Tobias Moers says is incorrect.

"The A35 family is not diluting the brand,” Moers told CarAdvice during the Paris Motor Show. We have shared components with the next 45. And driving-dynamics-wise it's on the same level as the current A45, but with less horsepower. It's a different segment and we're going to be really competitive with pricing.”

The A35 may be AMG’s entry-level offering; however, it still packs a performance punch. A turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, making 302 horsepower (225 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque, rockets the hatch from zero to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 4.7 seconds with a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph). Power routes to all four wheels through a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. That’s respectable performance for any sporty offering.

"From my perspective, whether you're in the car...value for money, that's the key,” Moers continued. “Mercedes brought back in the past and A-Class...was the brand diluted then? I don't think so. When we introduced the A45 we had a lot of questions like that, was the brand diluted? No. We get access to brand new customers.”

Hardcore AMG fans may feel miffed at the brand’s move to open itself up to new customers. But more customers means more profits, and more profits mean more cool cars in the future.

Source: CarAdvice