The 2019 Chevrolet Blazer isn't on sale yet – it won't hit dealers until 2019 – but the company is already dishing out details on the sporty SUV. We know the new Blazer will come powered by either a 2.5-liter four-cylinder and 3.6-liter V6, with upwards of 305 horsepower (227 kilowatts) and 269 pound-feet (365 Newton-meters) of torque on tap, and now we know that it will have a bunch of color options to choose from.

Pictured on the Chevy website, the new Blazer wears 10 exterior trim colors. GM Authority notes that even though the Blazer and Traverse share the same GM C1 platform, their color palettes are wildly different. The exterior colors for the Blazer are:

Red Hot

Nightfall Gray Metallic

Silver Ice Metallic

Summit White

Black

Kinetic Blue Metallic

Oakwood Metallic (what we like to call Rose Gold)



Metallic

Cajun Red Tintcoat

Of the ten colors offered on the Blazer, the Traverse only shares four of the same: Summit White, Silver Ice Metallic, Graphite Metallic, and Cajun Red Tintcoat. The other six colors are completely new. The 2019 Blazer also gets three interior color combinations: Jet Black Dark Galvanized with Light Galvanized, and Jet Black with Maple Sugar. We'll have to wait a bit longer for photos of the colored cabin, though.

As mentioned, the new Blazer will launch with two engine options: A four-cylinder and a V6. The Blazer will also come standard with stop-start technology, a Traction Select setting on all-wheel-drive models, and upscale RS and Premier trims. The Premier trim will get accents like bright chrome trim, and the RS will get the blacked-out treatment.

The new Chevy Blazer hits dealers early in 2019. Pricing should be revealed closer to a release date.

Source: Chevrolet via GM Authority