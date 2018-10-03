From 1972 to today, take a look at the iconic Honda Civic's history.
The Honda Civic is one of the most successful small cars of all time. It retained its title as the best-selling car in the U.S. in 2017, with more than 377,000 examples sold. And already it’s on par to post another successful year in 2018.
But the Honda Civic is more than just a sales success – the sedan has a history that dates back nearly 50 years totaling ten generations. In an effort to highlight that historic run, BudgetDirect compiled amazing illustrations of all ten generations. Take a look.