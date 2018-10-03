We learned only a few days ago that the epic Mercedes-AMG Project One will be known simply as One when the hypercar eventually goes on sale. Since we first learned about this car last year, the numerical name left a nagging mystery in our minds as to whether this could be the first of a new hypercar series from AMG. After all, One suggests that a Two or even Three might follow. According to Motor Trend, however, there will be no such sequel.

Speaking to Daimler’s future CEO Ola Källenius at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, Motor Trend reports him as saying rather bluntly that “there are no plans for a second.” In this case, it would seem the simple numerical name does not indicate the first of a series, but rather, the only such machine of its kind.

There’s no question that, when it does officially arrive, the One should be in a class of its own. In case you’ve been living on Planet X at the fringes of our Solar System, this mental hybrid hypercar will have over 1,000 horsepower – possibly way over 1,000 horsepower – courtesy of a bank of electric motors and an F1-derived 1.6-liter turbo V6 that spins to a blissful 11,000 RPM. Weight savings is equally extreme – despite its electrically infused powertrain the car should check-in under 1,400 kilograms (3,086 pounds), and it’s said to produce half its weight in downforce.

As a result, Mercedes-AMG boss Tobias Moers figures this car could claim the Nürburgring record when the production version hits the streets. Mind you – he isn’t talking about the production-car record of 6:47.97 recently set by the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, but the overall record of 5:19.55 currently owned by the decidedly race-only Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo.

That’s a monumental goal for any car to achieve, never mind one designed to be street legal. No wonder Mercedes isn’t planning a Project Two – there’s simply no way to follow the One.

Source: Motor Trend