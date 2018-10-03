Partnerships are forming in the auto industry to bring more electric and autonomous cars to the roads of the world, and this is a big one. In a press release, General Motors and Cruise Automation today announced a collaboration with Honda that will seek “large-scale deployment” of technology for autonomous vehicles. Considering the monetary investments are running the billions of dollars, this is indeed a tremendously substantial endeavor.

Specifically, Honda will inject $2 billion over the next 12 years, along with a $750-million equity investment in Cruise for a grand total of $2.75b. That’s no small amount of change devoted to mainstreaming automation in vehicles, and with other investments into the pot from SoftBank, Cruise is now valued at $14.6b.

Just as a refresher – California-based Cruise Automation entered the scene in 2013 as a developer of autonomous vehicle tech. After quite a bit of success, GM acquired the company in 2016 for an undisclosed amount, though rumors put the price anywhere from $500m to over a billion. In other words, GM is very serious about being a leader in the autonomous world.

“This is the logical next step in General Motors and Honda’s relationship, given our joint work on electric vehicles, and our close integration with Cruise,” said Mary Barra, GM’s CEO “Together, we can provide Cruise with the world’s best design, engineering and manufacturing expertise, and global reach to establish them as the leader in autonomous vehicle technology – while they move to deploy self-driving vehicles at scale.”

Moving forward in this tech-heavy sector is something many experts in the auto industry – from senior executives at automakers to technology start-ups – believe will only happen through strategic partnerships. Back in February, the chairman of Chinese automaker Geely even went so far as to predict only two or three manufacturers would exist in the future and cited a need for companies to unite in order to survive.

Source: General Motors