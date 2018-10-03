Hide press release Show press release

2019 Acura ILX Arrives with Dynamic New Styling, Major Technology Upgrades and New A-Spec Treatment

Oct 3, 2018 - TORRANCE, Calif.

Acura Precision Concept-inspired design upgrade completes design transformation of Acura lineup

AcuraWatch™ active safety and driver-assistive technology now standard on ILX – and now standard on all Acura sedans and SUVs

More Tech: Enhanced dual-screen user interface with new graphics, quicker response, and Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ integration

Significant price reductions strengthen ILX's position as gateway to Acura brand

2019 updates will add to momentum—ILX has already gained 2.5 points of share this year

The 2019 ILX begins arriving in dealerships October 10 with aggressive new styling that lends Acura's gateway sedan a notably sportier and more sophisticated look, highlighted by the brand's signature Diamond Pentagon grille. In addition to all-new front and rear design, the 2019 ILX receives significant technology upgrades and premium cabin appointments, along with an updated A-Spec sport appearance variant, and newly standard AcuraWatch™ technology.

The redesigned 2019 ILX, available with Premium, Technology and A-Spec packages, carries a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP1) starting at $25,900 (excluding $995 destination and handling), a $2,200 reduction from the outgoing model. At the top of the lineup, the 2019 ILX A-Spec with Technology Package now lists for just $31,550, a reduction $3,550 from the 2018 model.

"The critical mission of ILX is to bring new buyers into the brand, and our entire product and pricing strategy reflects that focus," said Jon Ikeda, Acura vice president & general manager. "We believe that what we've done with ILX from a design and technology standpoint, together with aggressive pricing, will strengthen its position as our gateway sedan and as a segment leader in terms of attracting millennial buyers."

With the largest share of millennial buyers of any model in the premium compact sedan segment, the 2019 ILX gains more luxurious and sporty cabin appointments while upping the technology – with an available quicker, more responsive dual-screen user interface featuring updated graphics, and Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ integration. All ILX models are powered by a sporty, naturally aspirated, 201-horsepower (SAE net), 2.4-liter, 16-valve DOHC i-VTEC™ engine mated to a quick-shifting 8-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (8DCT) with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

The 2019 ILX is offered in seven exterior colors, including five all-new hues – Platinum White Pearl, Majestic Black Pearl2, Performance Red Pearl2, Canyon Bronze Metallic2 and A-Spec-exclusive Apex Blue Pearl2 – in addition to the currently available Lunar Silver Metallic and Modern Steel Metallic. The interior color palette includes new-for-2019 Espresso, along with Graystone and Ebony. Exclusive A-Spec interior colors are Ebony and Red, both with black Ultrasuede™ inserts.

Pricing and EPA Fuel Economy Ratings

Trim

MSRP3

MSRP

Including $995 Destination Charge

EPA MPG Rating

(city/highway/ combined)4

ILX

$25,900

$26,895

24/34/28

ILX with Premium Package

$27,650

$28,645

24/34/28

ILX with Technology Package

$29,550

$30,545

24/34/28

ILX A-Spec with Premium Package

$29,650

$30,645

24/34/28

ILX A-Spec with Technology Package

$31,550

$32,545

24/34/28

Fresh Design

For 2019, ILX is all-new from the A-pillars forward, including a new Acura signature Diamond Pentagon grille, framed by 7-element Acura Jewel Eye™ LED headlights and a more sharply sculpted hood. The new styling carries through to the rear with an all-new decklid, fascia, LED taillights and lower diffuser with exposed exhaust finisher. All-new wheel designs for 2019 include a 17-inch split 5-spoke wheel with trim specific finishes and an A-Spec exclusive 18-inch wheel.

Inside, the 2019 Acura ILX receives more intricately styled and reshaped sport seats, front and rear, with available high-contrast piping and stitching. All ILXs now feature 2-way power adjustable lumbar support for the driver's seat. Additional interior enhancements include a silver-finished dash trim with chrome insert and a machine-finished ignition button.

Technology Climbing

The 2019 ILX is equipped with an available refreshed dual-screen On Demand Multi-Use Display™ (ODMD™ 2.0) interface with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ integration. New software offers more intuitive menus and command structures and improves system response time, for a seamless and speedy user experience – approximately 30 percent faster. An enhanced 7-inch touchscreen has a capacitive display that is more responsive to touch and is positioned within easy reach of the driver and front passenger.

For 2019, every ILX comes standard with the AcuraWatch™ suite of active safety and driver-assistive technology, including Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) with Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keeping Assist (LKAS), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), and Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW). AcuraWatch™ technologies are now standard equipment across the entire Acura lineup.

In addition, ILX continues to be equipped with Acura's Advance Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure and with additional standard safety and driver assistive features, including Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with traction control, an Expanded View Driver's Mirror, advanced front airbags, driver and front passenger side airbags, side curtain airbags, a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and pedestrian injury-mitigation design features, along with Acura's available blind spot information (BSI) system and rear cross traffic monitor.

Updated A-Spec

The new ILX A-Spec, available with Premium and Technology Packages, joins the TLX sedan and the RDX and MDX SUVs in receiving the latest-generation A-Spec treatment, with a more distinctive and easily recognizable performance-inspired character, inside and out.

On the exterior, the new ILX A-Spec is distinguished by dark chrome trim for the front grille and lower fascia, LED fog lights, dark appearance for the headlights and taillights, and a gloss-black decklid spoiler. A-Spec models feature 18-inch wheels with an aggressive new design and Shark Gray finish. Apex Blue Pearl, also found on A-Spec variants of RDX and MDX, is now available on the ILX A-Spec.

Interior enhancements for the ILX A-Spec include a graphite-silver dash accent with chrome insert, A-Spec badged steering wheel with contrast stitching and aluminum sport pedals. The all-new sport seats are finished in A-Spec exclusive Ebony or Red leather with black Ultrasuede® center panels and high contrast stitching.

ILX Leadership

Acura ILX serves a unique and important role as the gateway vehicle to the Acura brand, bringing in the most first-time Acura customers and youngest buyers. ILX also remains a top choice in the entry luxury segment, gaining more than 2.5 points of retail market share in the first eight months of the year and capturing the highest percentage of millennials of any model in segment, something it has done in every year since 2013. ILX recently topped industry quality rankings in its segment, receiving a Power Circle Rating of 5 out of 5 and a quality award in the Small Premium Car segment in the J.D. Power and Associates 2018 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS). Acura ILX also captured the top spot in the entry-luxury car category in Kelley Blue Book's 5-Year Cost to Own Luxury Brand Awards – with Acura the #1 ranked brand for the third year in a row.

Summary of What's New for 2019

Diamond Pentagon Grille

7-element Acura Jewel Eye™ LED headlights

New Exterior Colors: Platinum White Pearl, Majestic Black Pearl, Performance Red Pearl, Canyon Bronze Metallic and A-Spec-exclusive Apex Blue Pearl

LED taillights

Lower diffuser with exposed exhaust finisher

17-inch split 5-spoke alloy wheels with trim-specific finishes

Intricately styled and reshaped front and rear sport seats (with available high-contrast piping and stitching)

Driver 2-way power lumbar control

Silver-finished dash trim with chrome insert

Machine-finished engine ignition button

Available new dual-screen On Demand Multi-Use Display™ (ODMD™ 2.0) interface with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ integration

Standard AcuraWatch™ suite of active safety and driver-assistive technology

New for A-Spec:

All-new 18-inch wheel

All-new sport seats with Ebony or Red leather with black Ultrasuede™ center panels and high-contrast stitching

Upgraded front grille and lower fascia with dark chrome

LED fog lights

New headlights and taillights with darkened appearance

Gloss-black decklid spoiler (previously body color)

Graphite silver dash accent with chrome insert

A-Spec-badged steering wheel with contrast stitching