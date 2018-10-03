The upgraded infotainment system responds quicker and is available with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.
The refreshed 2019 Acura ILX will arrive at dealers on October 10 with prices starting at $25,900. This is a major discount over last year's base price of $28,100. The company isn't stripping features out of the sedan either. For example, the previously optional AcuraWatch driver assistance suite is now standard and includes collision mitigation braking, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, road departure mitigation, and lane departure warning.
The 2019 ILX gains a more angular front end with a sharp-edged pentagonal grille. New, seven-element LED headlights replace the previous units with five LEDs on each side. The designers also tweak the rear end to give it a pointier aesthetic. Five new colors are available: Platinum White Pearl, Majestic Black Pearl, Performance Red Pearl, Canyon Bronze Metallic, and the A-Spec-package-exclusive Apex Blue Pearl.
The cabin has an updated dual-screen infotainment system with improved software that reportedly makes the tech 30 percent quicker. The available Premium Package adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration to it, too. The driver's seat now comes standard with power-adjustable lumbar support, too. Espresso brown interior upholstery joins the lineup for 2019. The A-Spec trim comes in a mix of Ebony and Red with Ultrasuede seat inserts, in addition to a mix of graphite silver and chrome trim on the dashboard.
The Premium Package adds $1,750 to the ILX's price. It adds blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic monitor to the tech suite. The cabin also gets an upgraded stereo with seven speakers and a subwoofer. Sport seats with perforated leather and four-way power adjustment are also part of the interior updates with this trim.
The Technology Package goes for $3,650. It includes all the features from the Premium, in addition to navigation with real-time traffic, AcuraLink connected services, and a further upgraded stereo with 10 speakers.
The available A-Spec Package gives the ILX a sportier aesthetic, and buyers can combine it with the Premium or Technology packs. On the outside, it has dark chrome trim around the grille, lower fascia, fog lights, and there are matching dark accents around the headlights and taillights. A gloss black trunk lid spoiler adorns the rear. The equipment also includes a set of 18-inch wheels in a Shark Gray finish.
The 2019 ILX has the same powertrain as before. A 2.4-liter four-cylinder produces 201 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque. The only available gearbox is an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission that turns the front wheels. Fuel economy actually drops for the 2019 ILX, though. The new model carries a rating of 24 miles per gallon city, 34 mpg highway, and 28 mpg combined. In comparison, the 2018 version had an EPA rating of 25 mpg city, 35 mpg city, and 29 mpg combined.
The table below shows pricing by package for the 2019 ILX. These figures leave out the $995 destination charge.
|
Model / Trim
|
Transmission
|
MSRP
|
ILX
|
8DCT
|
$25,900
|
ILX with Premium Package
|
8DCT
|
$27,650
|
ILX with Technology Package
|
8DCT
|
$29,550
|
ILX with Premium & A-Spec Packages
|
8DCT
|
$29,650
|
ILX with Technology & A-Spec Packages
|
8DCT
|
$31,550
Source: Acura
Gallery: 2019 Acura ILX
2019 Acura ILX Arrives with Dynamic New Styling, Major Technology Upgrades and New A-Spec Treatment
Oct 3, 2018 - TORRANCE, Calif.
Acura Precision Concept-inspired design upgrade completes design transformation of Acura lineup
AcuraWatch™ active safety and driver-assistive technology now standard on ILX – and now standard on all Acura sedans and SUVs
More Tech: Enhanced dual-screen user interface with new graphics, quicker response, and Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ integration
Significant price reductions strengthen ILX's position as gateway to Acura brand
2019 updates will add to momentum—ILX has already gained 2.5 points of share this year
The 2019 ILX begins arriving in dealerships October 10 with aggressive new styling that lends Acura's gateway sedan a notably sportier and more sophisticated look, highlighted by the brand's signature Diamond Pentagon grille. In addition to all-new front and rear design, the 2019 ILX receives significant technology upgrades and premium cabin appointments, along with an updated A-Spec sport appearance variant, and newly standard AcuraWatch™ technology.
The redesigned 2019 ILX, available with Premium, Technology and A-Spec packages, carries a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP1) starting at $25,900 (excluding $995 destination and handling), a $2,200 reduction from the outgoing model. At the top of the lineup, the 2019 ILX A-Spec with Technology Package now lists for just $31,550, a reduction $3,550 from the 2018 model.
"The critical mission of ILX is to bring new buyers into the brand, and our entire product and pricing strategy reflects that focus," said Jon Ikeda, Acura vice president & general manager. "We believe that what we've done with ILX from a design and technology standpoint, together with aggressive pricing, will strengthen its position as our gateway sedan and as a segment leader in terms of attracting millennial buyers."
With the largest share of millennial buyers of any model in the premium compact sedan segment, the 2019 ILX gains more luxurious and sporty cabin appointments while upping the technology – with an available quicker, more responsive dual-screen user interface featuring updated graphics, and Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ integration. All ILX models are powered by a sporty, naturally aspirated, 201-horsepower (SAE net), 2.4-liter, 16-valve DOHC i-VTEC™ engine mated to a quick-shifting 8-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (8DCT) with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters.
The 2019 ILX is offered in seven exterior colors, including five all-new hues – Platinum White Pearl, Majestic Black Pearl2, Performance Red Pearl2, Canyon Bronze Metallic2 and A-Spec-exclusive Apex Blue Pearl2 – in addition to the currently available Lunar Silver Metallic and Modern Steel Metallic. The interior color palette includes new-for-2019 Espresso, along with Graystone and Ebony. Exclusive A-Spec interior colors are Ebony and Red, both with black Ultrasuede™ inserts.
Fresh Design
For 2019, ILX is all-new from the A-pillars forward, including a new Acura signature Diamond Pentagon grille, framed by 7-element Acura Jewel Eye™ LED headlights and a more sharply sculpted hood. The new styling carries through to the rear with an all-new decklid, fascia, LED taillights and lower diffuser with exposed exhaust finisher. All-new wheel designs for 2019 include a 17-inch split 5-spoke wheel with trim specific finishes and an A-Spec exclusive 18-inch wheel.
Inside, the 2019 Acura ILX receives more intricately styled and reshaped sport seats, front and rear, with available high-contrast piping and stitching. All ILXs now feature 2-way power adjustable lumbar support for the driver's seat. Additional interior enhancements include a silver-finished dash trim with chrome insert and a machine-finished ignition button.
Technology Climbing
The 2019 ILX is equipped with an available refreshed dual-screen On Demand Multi-Use Display™ (ODMD™ 2.0) interface with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ integration. New software offers more intuitive menus and command structures and improves system response time, for a seamless and speedy user experience – approximately 30 percent faster. An enhanced 7-inch touchscreen has a capacitive display that is more responsive to touch and is positioned within easy reach of the driver and front passenger.
For 2019, every ILX comes standard with the AcuraWatch™ suite of active safety and driver-assistive technology, including Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) with Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keeping Assist (LKAS), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), and Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW). AcuraWatch™ technologies are now standard equipment across the entire Acura lineup.
In addition, ILX continues to be equipped with Acura's Advance Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure and with additional standard safety and driver assistive features, including Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with traction control, an Expanded View Driver's Mirror, advanced front airbags, driver and front passenger side airbags, side curtain airbags, a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and pedestrian injury-mitigation design features, along with Acura's available blind spot information (BSI) system and rear cross traffic monitor.
Updated A-Spec
The new ILX A-Spec, available with Premium and Technology Packages, joins the TLX sedan and the RDX and MDX SUVs in receiving the latest-generation A-Spec treatment, with a more distinctive and easily recognizable performance-inspired character, inside and out.
On the exterior, the new ILX A-Spec is distinguished by dark chrome trim for the front grille and lower fascia, LED fog lights, dark appearance for the headlights and taillights, and a gloss-black decklid spoiler. A-Spec models feature 18-inch wheels with an aggressive new design and Shark Gray finish. Apex Blue Pearl, also found on A-Spec variants of RDX and MDX, is now available on the ILX A-Spec.
Interior enhancements for the ILX A-Spec include a graphite-silver dash accent with chrome insert, A-Spec badged steering wheel with contrast stitching and aluminum sport pedals. The all-new sport seats are finished in A-Spec exclusive Ebony or Red leather with black Ultrasuede® center panels and high contrast stitching.
ILX Leadership
Acura ILX serves a unique and important role as the gateway vehicle to the Acura brand, bringing in the most first-time Acura customers and youngest buyers. ILX also remains a top choice in the entry luxury segment, gaining more than 2.5 points of retail market share in the first eight months of the year and capturing the highest percentage of millennials of any model in segment, something it has done in every year since 2013. ILX recently topped industry quality rankings in its segment, receiving a Power Circle Rating of 5 out of 5 and a quality award in the Small Premium Car segment in the J.D. Power and Associates 2018 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS). Acura ILX also captured the top spot in the entry-luxury car category in Kelley Blue Book's 5-Year Cost to Own Luxury Brand Awards – with Acura the #1 ranked brand for the third year in a row.
Summary of What's New for 2019
Diamond Pentagon Grille
7-element Acura Jewel Eye™ LED headlights
New Exterior Colors: Platinum White Pearl, Majestic Black Pearl, Performance Red Pearl, Canyon Bronze Metallic and A-Spec-exclusive Apex Blue Pearl
LED taillights
Lower diffuser with exposed exhaust finisher
17-inch split 5-spoke alloy wheels with trim-specific finishes
Intricately styled and reshaped front and rear sport seats (with available high-contrast piping and stitching)
Driver 2-way power lumbar control
Silver-finished dash trim with chrome insert
Machine-finished engine ignition button
Available new dual-screen On Demand Multi-Use Display™ (ODMD™ 2.0) interface with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ integration
Standard AcuraWatch™ suite of active safety and driver-assistive technology
New for A-Spec:
All-new 18-inch wheel
All-new sport seats with Ebony or Red leather with black Ultrasuede™ center panels and high-contrast stitching
Upgraded front grille and lower fascia with dark chrome
LED fog lights
New headlights and taillights with darkened appearance
Gloss-black decklid spoiler (previously body color)
Graphite silver dash accent with chrome insert
A-Spec-badged steering wheel with contrast stitching