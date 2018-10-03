Following an online reveal last month, the Mercedes-AMG GT 43 has arrived in Paris with the same striking Jupiter Red body paint but sadly without the Monoblock wheels. The car up on display in France’s capital has a more elegant multi-spoke black alloy wheels set that suits the styling quite nicely, although we’d still get the retro wheels.

This is technically the entry point into the newly established Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe family, and while it can’t match the excitement of the 53 and 63 / 63 S models, there’s still a lot to like about it. Well, maybe except for two things: the name and the fact that it won’t be coming to the United States. It borrows the 53’s turbocharged inline-six 3.0-liter engine but downgraded to 367 hp (270 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft). Nevertheless, that’s still quite a lot of power.

With the sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) taking just 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 168 mph (270 kph), the GT 43 is not exactly slow either. Beyond its performance, this is still a fairly practical four-door sedan featuring all-wheel drive and a luxurious interior reserved for the high-end Mercedes models. Add into the mix the Panamericana grille and the swoopy coupe-inspired styling, the Porsche Panamera has a lot to worry about.

Mercedes is already taking orders for the GT 43 at home in Germany where the model kicks off at €95,259. For this kind of money, customers will be happy to hear they’ll be getting just about the same level of equipment as in the more powerful GT 53 model available in Deutschland for approximately €14,000 more.