The Green Hell strikes again, this time catching a Mini Cooper S driver off-guard at Brünnchen, one of the more notorious sections of the Nürburgring. It’s very easy to enter this deceptively tight right-hander a bit too fast, and there isn’t much room for error should that happen. If you’re lucky, you’ll hit the run-off and simply bleed speed without too much drama. As the video above shows, the driver of this Mini Cooper S wasn’t lucky.

Fortunately, nobody was injured in the crash, and actually, the car doesn’t look terribly damaged considering the violent impact. It’s a classic case of understeer as the Cooper enters the corner way too fast, followed by lift-throttle oversteer in the loose sand next to the track. The maneuver ultimately sent the Mini shooting back across the track and hard into a section of wall that appears to have been previously knocked out of place by a similar crash. The impact is hard enough to literally bounce the car back onto the track, sending the rear way up in the air before finally coming to rest. Ouch.

If you stick with the clip, there’s a slow-motion replay of the impact to give you an idea just how hard of a hit this really was. The occupants are violently tossed in the car, and though the video description says there were no injuries, we bet driver and passenger were a bit sore at the very least after that.

As for the car, color us impressed at the way it withstood that crash. Obviously the front suspension is toast and there’s some body damage to address, but we would’ve expected a lot more crumpled metal after such a strike. The track officials even had to spend some time mending the fence, but the Mini looks like it could be road-ready with just a few driver-side suspension bits and a new fender.

We’ve seen our share hard hits at the Nürburgring, and though this one doesn’t appear to be the worst, that impact is something we’ll be cringing over for a long time to come.

Source: Auto Addiction via YouTube