GUNTHER WERKS SHOWCASES SOLAR RED SPORT TOURING MODEL

AT RENNSPORT REUNION VI



Monterey, Calif. (August 24, 2018) – Gunther Werks, a company dedicated to remastering the iconic Porsche® 993, unveiled its newest 911 transformation during Rennsport Reunion VI at the world renowned WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on October 27. This 911 conversion is a Sport Touring model finished in a custom “Solar Red” paint color unique to the vehicle.



The Solar Red vehicle displayed at Rennsport Reunion VI features a number of options specific to the Sport Touring model, including unique carbon fiber seats and an updated intake plenum, first debuted at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. The ducktail spoiler featured on this 911 transformation appeared right at home throughout the event because this option was inspired by some of Porsche’s most famous air-cooled 911s.



Rennsport Reunion, an event which only takes place every three to four years, was created to celebrate famous Porsche race cars by not only displaying them but also racing them around the world famous WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Over 500 historic and customer vehicles were on display with 350 of those participating in competition laps. This year Porsche is celebrated their 70 year anniversary throughout the weekend long event.



“The response we received after debuting the first Sport Touring model at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering this year was incredible,” said Peter Nam, CEO of Gunther Werks. “We thought Rennsport Reunion would be the perfect event to showcase the next Gunther Werks conversion because the event has become synonymous with some of the greatest Porsches ever made.”



Each Gunther Werks’ transformation begins with a factory Porsche® 993, considered by many enthusiasts to be the ultimate air-cooled 911. The vehicles are stripped down to a bare shell before being clad in carbon fiber bodywork and equipped with a 430 horsepower 4.0L engine built by Rothsport Racing. From the conversions receive the best braking and suspension technology available from industry leaders Brembo and JRZ. The conversions incorporate modern technology while maintaining the characteristics of the original Porsche 993 that enthusiasts have become enamored by. The options available are almost limitless, from the exterior to the interior, each vehicle is tailored to the customer.



Only 25 examples will be created and customer deliveries have begun. Customers can supply their own road-legal 1994-1999 993 Series Porsche® 911® Coupe for the basis of the Gunther Werks conversion. Alternatively, Gunther Werks can source a suitable donor car that can be used as the basis of their conversion.



About Gunther Werks

Based in Southern California, Gunther Werks was founded on the principles of passion, performance and a drive to embed modern technologies into a classic masterpiece. Specializing in the development of air-cooled 911s®, the company is currently working on the limited production run of transformed 993 models. The Gunther Werks transformation entails a modern interpretation of Porsche’s last air-cooled 911®, the 993. Regarded by many as the pinnacle of the 911®, the team at Gunther Werks has worked tirelessly to retain the driving experience offered by the original car, while evolving its DNA. For more information please visit http://Gunther Werks.com/ or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.



Gunther Werks is not sponsored, associated, approved, endorsed nor, in any way, affiliated with Porsche Cars North America, Inc., or Dr. Ing. h.c.F. Porsche, AG. The Porsche® name and crest, 993® and 911® are trademarks of Dr. Ing. h.c.F. Porsche AG, and any other products mentioned are the trademarks of their respective holders. Any mention of trademarked names or other marks is for purpose of reference only.



The vehicles Gunther Werks remasters remain Porsche 911s® albeit transformed by Gunther Werks. To respect Porsche’s trademark rights, these vehicles should never under any circumstances be referred to or described as "Gunther Werks 911," "Gunther Werks Porsche 911" or in any other fashion that suggests that it is anything but a Porsche® 911®.