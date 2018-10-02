Inside, there are carbon sport seats in a matching shade of red with charcoal gray touches.
Gunther Werks will use the upcoming Rennsport Reunion VI Porsche festival at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on October 27 as an opportunity to show off its latest tuned 993-generation 911. The firm calls these creations the Sport Touring, and this one wears custom Solar Red paint. The color is a deep crimson with a light amount of gloss for an understated finish.
The Gunther Werks starts with a 993-generation 911 donor car – customers can supply their own or the business can find one. The firm strips the vehicle to a bare monocoque and then fits a gorgeous carbon fiber body on it (see gallery below). The standard engine is gone, and a 4.0-liter flat six with 430 horsepower now sits back there. The buyer of this Sport Touring specified options like carbon fiber seats and the updated intake plenum from the example on display at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, during Monterey Car Week.
The Sport Touring's carbon fiber body doesn't just look amazing. It's three inches wider at each corner, which allows Gunther Werks to fit wider wheels and tires underneath the car for improved handling. Other upgrades include adaptive dampers from JRZ and massive carbon-ceramic Brembo brakes.
Inside, this car matches its exterior with dark red leather covering the highly bolstered sport seats, and they have charcoal gray center sections. The dashboard has a similar finish. The 911's rear seats are too small to fit nearly anyone, so Gunther Werks simply rips them out. Carbon fiber panels cover the area now, and there's a fire extinguisher in case of an emergency.
Like its previous 400R, Gunther Werks will only build 25 examples of the Sport Touring. The first customer deliveries are already underway.
Gunther Werks has been tight-lipped about the price for the Sport Touring, but the 400R started at $525,000 before options like luxury leather upholstery.
