We’ve barely scratched the surface of the 2018 Paris Motor Show, but it’s pretty clear that the new BMW 3 Series is already the talk of the town. It was a long time coming – our first spy photos of the new car actually go all the way back to 2016 – and so far it seems the wait was worth it. We can’t wait to take it for a spin, if for no other reason than to see the car’s optional self-aligning center caps in action. Seriously, they’re just like the caps on a Rolls-Royce so they always face up when stopped, and our OCD personalities love this.

In the meantime, BMW is engaged in full PR mode. In addition to the plethora of media photos and all the live shots we snapped at the official debut early this morning, the automaker has three videos showcasing the exterior design, interior design, and the car’s driving dynamics. That driving video is the one featured at the top, and while it’s a poor substitute for actually carving corners, there are worse ways to spend four and a half minutes than watching the new 3 Series navigate mountain roads amid breathtaking scenery.

The exterior design video is filled with the same gorgeous backdrop, but is a bit less dramatic for obvious reasons. It does, however, gives a better appreciation for the refreshed bodywork. There’s a curious blending of chiseled features with organic lines that give the car some of the best proportions of all new sedans currently available. It looks especially good from the back, but of course, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

The interior video is perhaps the most informative of the three, providing a closer look at pretty much every aspect of the 3’s new greenhouse. More importantly, the clip showcases the voice controls in action, albeit in a rather monotonous fashion that, for reasons we can’t fully explain, is oddly amusing.

If the video features above still don’t satisfy your thirst for the new 3 Series, be sure to scroll through our gallery below with over 80 photos to enjoy.

Source: BMW, Carwow via YouTube