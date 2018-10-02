Eight years out from the first-gen Audi A1’s world debut in Paris, Ingolstadt is back with an all-new iteration. The 2019 Audi A1 Sportback is quicker, larger, and all-around an improved product from the original that arrived in 2010. And on display at the Paris Motor Show, it looks especially good.

Pictured here wearing a red paint job with white rally-inspired wheels, the Audi A1 pays homage to the Group B rally car with the same name. At 13.2 feet (4.03 meters) long, 5.7 feet (1.74 meters) wide, and 4.6 feet high (1.4 meters), the new A1 lives up to its reputation of being, "the ideal companion for an urban lifestyle," says Audi.

With 11.8 cubic feet of cargo room with the rear seats erect, and 38.5 cubes with the second seat flat, the new A1 is more spacious than the previous model by 2.3 cubic feet. It also features three different wheel options: 15-, 16-, and 17-inch units depending on trim, and a number of optional S-Line exterior trim pieces. In the cabin, the A1 comes with a standard 8.8-inch MMI Touch infotainment system, with top-trim options getting a larger 10.1-inch option.

This model in particular – a 30 TFSI – is powered by the range-topping turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine, producing 200 horsepower (147 kilowatts). Underneath the top-trim 1.4-liter is an entry-level three-cylinder option that produces 95 horsepower (75 kilowatts). The three-cylinder engine can be had with either a six-speed manual or an S-tronic dual clutch, while the range-topping turbocharged four can only be had with the S-tronic option.

The new Audi A1 will go on sale in Europe later in the year. Buyers in the U.S., unfortunately, won’t be able to get their hands on the handsome hatchback… nor 10 other debuts that were shown in Paris.