Two weeks ago to the day Ferrari announced the Monza SP1 and SP2. A preview the night before the official announcement and a handful of Instagram photos spoiled Ferrari’s thunder. However, our gawking at poorly-lit images and speculating about performance only lasted a day until the Italian automaker dropped official high-res pictures and some juicy details. Now, the pair is making its public debut at the Paris Motor Show.

The two are the first in Ferrari’s new Icona series – new cars that blend Ferrari’s evocative styling of the 1950s with the latest sports car technology today. Both are based on the front mid-engined 812 Superfast.

The Monzas use a 6.5-liter V12 engine; however, horsepower is up over the Superfast – 809 horsepower (603 kilowatts) compared to 789 hp (588 kW) in the 812, which is Maranello’s most powerful engine ever. This sends the pair from zero to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.9 seconds with a top speed greater than 186 mph (300 kph). Zero to 124 mph (200 kph) takes 7.9 seconds.

While the performance is notable, the pair’s design is remarkable. The open-top roadsters – barchettas – look more race car than road car, even though both are road legal. The SP1 features a single-seat driver’s bay with a tonneau cover stretching over the space where the passenger would sit. The SP2 features a second seat with a roll bar. Inside, amenities are sparse.

One challenge to creating the open-air roadster pair was managing the aerodynamic flow. Ferrari patented the “Virtual Wind Shield,” which is in front of the instrument panel and steering wheel. It helps deviate a part of the airflow to give the driver some comfort. Ferrari says the open-air design and power will give occupants “the feeling of blistering speed normally only experienced by Formula 1 drivers.” We have to agree after looking at the design and spec sheet.

Ferrari hasn't announced pricing or production numbers. However, expect pricing to be high and production low.

Source: Ferrari