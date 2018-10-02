Hide press release Show press release

BMW M Performance Parts for the new BMW 3 Series.



A wide range of options for accentuating the dynamic character of the middle class limousine.

Munich. To coincide with the presentation of the new BMW 3 Series Limousine (combined fuel consumption: 6,1 – 4,1 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 139 – 108 g/km) * an extensive range of M Performance Parts is also being introduce as Original BMW Accessories for the new edition of this premium middle class car. With components directly inspired by and derived from motor racing for the interior and exterior as well as for the drive system and chassis engineering, customers will be able to systematically enhance the sports feel of their BMW 3 Series vehicle as they wish. The development of M Performance Parts always draws on the vast racing expertise of BMW M GmbH. All components are perfectly matched – both with each other and with the specific properties of each model. On the one hand, they give the vehicle a more dynamic and striking appearance, but they also have a functional advantage, for example, positively influencing the car’s aerodynamic properties or augmenting its lightweight construction concept.

Exterior package for a sharper appearance and optimised aerodynamics.

The varied package of M Performance aerodynamic and exterior components for the new BMW 3 Series Limousine comprises no fewer than ten items. The individual components in high-gloss black or carbon-fibre not only underline the vehicle’s sporty appearance but also enhance the four-door car’s talents in terms of driving dynamics. For example, the M Performance front splitter or the M Performance front splitter pro, the M Performance rear spoiler and M Performance rear diffuser – available in a choice of carbon, black high-gloss or black matt – optimise the air stream around the vehicle while reducing uplift. This leads to improved road holding and a more dynamic driving response. The M Performance exterior mirror caps made of carbon fibre are a particularly attractive eye catcher in the way they display the typical texture of carbon-reinforced plastic. As with all carbon-fibre components, they are made by hand, sealed with clear lacquer, and then mirror-polished to give them their impressive depth effect. Their sporty flair is further enhanced by the M Performance side sill films. They stretch over the entire lower sill and contain the M Performance branding inscription. The back lights, grey tinted when viewed from the rear, and in the side section reminiscent of M Performance graphics, represent a particularly striking highlight, as do the M Performance tailpipes. They also feature high corrosion resistance and a long service life, thanks to their material mix of titanium and carbon fibre.

M Performance 18" braking system and 18-inch and 20-inch wheels.

The M Performance 18" braking system is recognisable from the red colour of the brake calipers. Not only does this give it an attractive appearance, but the sports brakes also feature considerably enhanced deceleration performance for sporty driving. Compared to the serial-production brakes, the 18-inch brake discs are bigger, perforated, grooved, and of lightweight construction. They have a higher thermal resistance, for which reason they remain extremely stable even under extreme conditions. The four-piston brake calipers are made of aluminium, in line with the consistent lightweight construction concept of the vehicle.

To start with, the range of M Performance wheel sets will comprise four designs in two sizes at the market launch of the new BMW 3 Series Limousine. The 18-inch matt black M Performance light alloy double spoke 796M wheels are suitable for use both in summer and winter. In 20-inch size, the choice is between the M Performance forged cross-spoke 794 M bicolor wheels (jet black, burnished) and the 20" M Performance forged Y-spoke 795 M wheels, in either bicolor (ferric grey matt, gloss lathed) or black matt.

For storing and transporting the wheels, M Performance tyre bags are recommended. They provide protection against soiling, their markings ensure clear identification, and they radiate an extra motor racing atmosphere into the home garage.

Visual and tactile interior highlights.

Of course, motor racing sensations can be generated in the interior of the new BMW 3 Series Limousine as well. For example, the M Performance steering wheel, with its highly distinctive grip areas and large thumb rests, red centre marking at the ‘12 o’clock’ position, and silver-grey, hand-sewn cross-stitch seam. The racing look can be further enhanced by the carbon-fibre shift paddles (for models with Steptronic sport transmission) and the M Performance steering wheel trim panel made of carbon fibre with an Alcantara insert and M Performance inscription. To match this there is also the M Performance carbon-fibre interior trim, also with an open-pored structure.

In the footwell of the new BMW 3 Series Limousine, the M Performance foot mats emphasise sportiness, with the M Performance inscription and a flag in typical M colours, along with a leather-look surround including a decorative seam in contrasting colours.

Drive analyser and camera holder for data and video recording

With the M Performance drive analyser, the driver of the new BMW 3 Series Limousine can record a range of driving data for subsequent analysis - a function that is particularly useful above all on the race track. The system consists of an OBD stick that is plugged into the on-board diagnosis interface, and a smartphone app. The drive analyser is derived directly from motor racing and supplies the driver with all important driving dynamics data, as well as offering extensive professional recording and analysis capabilities. It is also possible to record trips with a smartphone video camera, including cumulative driving data and route calculation using GPS positioning data. BMW provides M Performance holders for action cameras, to enable optimum recording from a spectacular perspective when driving on the race track. For external recording, these are simply mounted to the front or rear towing ring; to make recordings in the vehicle interior, it is snapped into place in the base support of the Travel & Comfort system on the headrest of the drive or front passenger seat. It allows the camera to be turned through 360 degrees, to enable images to be made from numerous perspectives.

Attract attention with door projectors with BMW M motifs

Every time you enter or exit the vehicle, the BMW M logo or other M Performance-related motif can be projected onto the tarmac with an M Performance slide set for BMW LED door projectors. Just as stylish is the M Performance key wallet made of high-quality Alcantara with carbon-fibre insert, which can be permanently fixed to the car key with a socket head screw in M light blue to protect it from scratching or other damage.