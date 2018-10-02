Honda needs to watch its back, because Hyundai is cribbing cues from the Japanese automaker’s Civic Type R hatchback with its new i30 N with N Option show car. Unveiled at the Paris auto show, the sport compact hatchback is a one-off vehicle designed to preview the next phase for Hyundai’s N sub-brand.

Notably, the N Option shows off future customization possibilities for Hyundai’s performance products. Equipped with more than 25 unique parts, the i30 N with N Option stands apart from the run-of-the-mill i30 N courtesy of kit such as a set of 20-inch wheels wrapped in semi-slick tires, a massive carbon-fiber rear wing, a carbon-fiber hood with mammoth hood scoops, a quad-pipe exhaust system, and more. The finished product is a thrilling – if a tad over the top – looking machine that speaks to the Dominic Toretto within us.

Hyundai didn’t ignore the interior of the i30 N with N Option, either, and the hot-hatch features a chunky gear-shift knob and carbon-fiber accents on the dashboard, door handles, air-vent surrounds, and at the bottom of the Alcantara-covered steering wheel. Alcantara also covers the dashboard and heavily-bolstered front seats.

With no mention of any changes to the i30 N with N Option’s powertrain, we can only assume the show-car shares its engine and gearbox with the standard i30 N, which relies on a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine pushing as much as 271 horsepower (202 kilowatts) to the front wheels by way of a six-speed manual transmission.

Given Hyundai’s announcement that it will launch N Option in the “near future,” we’d wager that many of the parts showcased on the i30 N with N Option show car will soon be available to the public. Nevertheless, we hope N Option sells more than just superficial exterior and interior kit, and that it provides Hyundai customers with parts that offer noticeable performance gains, as well.

Source: Hyundai