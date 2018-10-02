Fully electric, fully connected.
Do you remember the Renault EZ-Pro concept from last month? It imagined a possible design for an autonomous delivery vehicle, built to be used in autonomous convoys. Today, at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, the French automaker is introducing the much sleeker EZ-Ultimo study, previewing a future premium autonomous mobility service vehicle.
“As consumer trends change and people are enjoying ride-hailing services more and more, a new paradigm for mobility will emerge,” explains Laurens van den Acker, SVP Corporate Design at the company. “Embodying this revolution, EZ-Ultimo offers a unique luxurious experience aboard a robo-vehicle that can be adapted depending on the service provider.”
Simply put, this is a fully self-driving and connected electric machine, designed to carry people from point A to point B in a luxurious atmosphere. Available for a single trip, for an hour, or for a day, the vehicle has enough versatility to cover private city trips, premium tourist experiences, or business travels.
The autonomous lounge has given the brand’s designers the possibility to experiment and the result is this sleek, futuristic vehicle. To guarantee an easy access to the cabin, the concept features a wide automatic opening and rotating seats. The interior, Renault promises, is “tailor-made from upscale materials such as wood, marble, and leather for a relaxing and enjoyable drive.”
A comfortable autonomous trip would require the best possible on-board connected experience and Renault is happy to introduce its vision for a new infotainment system, called Augmented Editorial Experience. It is “a realist immersive experience which combines personalized premium content, multi-media experiences, and mobility.”
The EZ-Ultimo shares the same electric architecture with the EZ-Go and EZ-Pro, but Renault isn’t willing to disclose more details about its electric powertrain.
Source: Renault
Gallery: Renault EZ-ULTIMO concept
- EZ-ULTIMO sets the stage for upscale ride-hailing for all, on-demand, for an hour, or a day
- As an "individual mobile lounge", EZ-ULTIMO can extend the premium experience of a hotel, resort or airline company
- EZ-ULTIMO concludes a concept-car trilogy illustrating the future of urban shared mobility
- EZ-ULTIMO also reinvents life on board by offering on-demand content for travellers
At the Paris Motor Show, Groupe Renault unveiled EZ-ULTIMO, its robo-vehicle concept, an autonomous, electric, connected, and shared mobility service solution offering a premium travel experience. Available on-demand, for a single trip, for an hour or for a day, EZ-ULTIMO caters to people looking to enhance a special moment through a private trip in a city, a premium tourist experience or businesses looking to offer premium journey services to its clients.
“As consumer trends change and people are enjoying ride-hailing services more and more, a new paradigm for mobility will emerge. Embodying this revolution, EZ-ULTIMO offers a unique luxurious experience aboard a robo-vehicle that can be adapted depending on the service provider,” said Laurens van den Acker, SVP Corporate Design. “Inspired by contemporary architecture, and completely integrated in future smart cities, EZ-ULTIMO will provide an exclusive experience for all. With autonomous, electric and connected cars, we are entering a new exciting era in automotive design.
Attractive and refined design, inspired by French style
EZ-ULTIMO opens-up new arenas for Renault design. Because it’s a robo-vehicle, the traveller can truly enjoy the journey in a space designed like a personal lounge, equipped with all the comfort and services needed to either relax or concentrate.
Welcoming and comfortable, EZ-ULTIMO embodies the Renault brand's EASY LIFE promise with easy access through a wide automatic opening and a rotating seat on a slide that welcomes the passenger. For more privacy, passengers are hidden by glass facets on the upper part of the car. EZ-ULTIMO’s refined interior, directly inspired by interior architecture, is tailor-made from upscale materials such as wood, marble and leather for a relaxing and enjoyable drive.
Equipped with level 4 autonomous driving technology, EZ-ULTIMO covers a wide range of use cases. This robo-vehicle is connected to infrastructures, can adapt to an urban environment, to the motorway or to a shuttle service on dedicated roads.
Re-inventing Life on Board
As mobility continues to evolve with connected and autonomous cars, Renault believes customers will seek more enriched on-board experiences, reinventing travel time, personally and professionally. To embrace this revolution, the Group has invested in Groupe Challenges and collaborated on a first concept: the Augmented Editorial Experience. AEX is a realist immersive experience which combines personalized premium content, multi-media experiences and mobility - so as to turn travel time into a learning experience for future EZ-ULTIMO passengers for instance.
The EZ concepts trilogy
EZ-ULTIMO is the third in Renault’s family of concepts focusing on autonomous, electric, connected, and shared urban mobility services. EZ-ULTIMO uses the same flexible platform of Renault’s on-demand shared robo-vehicle for ride-hailing EZ-GO, and the autonomous last-mile urban delivery solution, EZ-PRO. Inspired by the same ambition to bring sustainable mobility to all, this trilogy of 100 % electric, autonomous and connected vehicles present an expanded vision for a future-friendly shared mobility system.