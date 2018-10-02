Hide press release Show press release

NEW TCe PETROL ENGINES AND UPDATED MULTIMEDIA SYSTEM FOR DACIA

Dacia announces the launch of the new TCe 130 and 150 petrol engines on All-New Duster

Media Nav Evolution: an upgraded experience and access to Android Auto and Apple Car Play

#DaciaRoadStories, an original guide produced by and for the Dacia community

Record sales: Dacia enters the top five for retail car sales in Europe

Following the launch of All-New Duster, Dacia is still surfing on the wave of its success by establishing new records for retail sales in Europe. At the Paris Motor Show today, 2nd October, Dacia will be present new engines as well as an updated multimedia navigation system. The Dacia community is also being acknowledged with the publication of the #DaciaRoadStories guide.

New 1.3 TCe 130 GPF and 150 engines on Duster

The new lighter aluminium engine block includes new innovations such as ‘Bore Spray Coating’. This coating technology, used on the inside of the cylinder, through improved management of the heat allows better performance and increased driving pleasure.

To reduce particle emissions, the new direct injection petrol engines now integrate a gasoline particulate filter (GPF). This new generation of petrol engine offers increased driving pleasure from the Duster with:

- 130 hp (96 kW) at 5000 rpm and maximum torque of 240Nm at 1500 rpm i.e. +5 hp compared to the previous generation

- 150 hp (110kW) at 5250 rpm and maximum torque of 250 Nm at 1600 rpm i.e. +25 hp compared to the previous generation

After having renewed all its diesel engines with Blue dCi on 4x2 and 4x4 versions, Dacia is launching sales of these new Duster petrol engines available on 4x2 versions and from mid-2019 on 4x4 versions. Order-taking will begin towards the end of the year in the UK.

Media Nav Evolution: an upgraded experience and access to Android Auto and Apple Car Play

Ready for 2019, Dacia is equipping its range with a new version of its Media Nav Evolution multimedia system, providing easier and faster navigation and new features:

- Android AutoTM and Apple CarPlayTM that can be used to find the best smartphone applications and provide access to messages

- More responsive touch-sensitive features and improved screen transition offering facilitated access to the menus

#DaciaRoadStories, a guide produced by and for the Dacia community

With more than 5 million Dacia vehicles sold worldwide, the brand wanted to celebrate this milestone with its community through an innovative collaborative project, entitled #DaciaRoadStories.

The activity received the support of over 1 million fans on social media, who followed and enriched the journeys of nine influencers for two months. Driving a New Duster, they drove through Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Denmark, the United Kingdom and France. A guide that is certain to whet the appetite of road trip enthusiasts!

Unforgettable stories and great travel ideas from the community are collated into the #DaciaRoadStories guide, available on https://daciaroadstories.com/fr/ or on Instagram. Also available as a Real visitors’ book, this guide fully reflects the spirit of generosity and conviviality that is particular to Dacia.

Dacia achieves a new sales record

Dacia has achieved the best first half-year sales in terms of volumes in its history. The brand confirms its third place in the retail market in France. For the first half of the year, in France, the brand’s sales were up by 20.8%.

In Europe, the brand achieved record sales for the first half of 2018 with 281,206 vehicles registered (+14.6%), and market share of 2.9% (+0.3 point). Dacia has now worked its way into the top five for retail sales in Europe.

Sandero, a real star among Dacia models, is still No. 1 for retail sales in Europe and the All-New Duster is still enjoying great success with nearly 62,900 car registrations in six months in Europe.