The rumors were true. Mazda is bringing back the rotary engine, but don’t get too excited just yet. Instead of serving as the heart of a future RX sports car, the “exceptionally quiet” rotary engine will act as a range-extender to cure range anxiety. It will do so by recharging the battery pack on the go to prolong the total driving range of an electrified model.

Details are scarce at the moment of writing, but the Zoom-Zoom company does say the new rotary engine is small and offers “high power output” while being compatible with an assortment of electrified powertrains. Interestingly, Mazda goes on to mention the rotary engine has been engineered to also run on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and to double as a source of electricity in an emergency situation.

At first, Mazda will launch two battery EVs, one that will be powered exclusively by batteries while the other will combine a battery with the rotary engine acting as the range-extender. Both are scheduled to come out in 2020 and will pave the way for an electrified future as the Japanese marque estimates 95 percent of its cars will be electrified in some way by 2030. The remaining five percent will be represented by pure EVs.

While embracing electrification, Mazda is also further developing combustion engines with the new-generation SkyActiv-X gasoline unit benefitting from compression ignition.

All these efforts are being made to help Mazda achieve its goal of cutting CO 2 emissions by half by the year 2030 compared to the 2010 levels.

Source: Mazda