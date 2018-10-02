Hide press release Show press release

Launch of the new Porsche Macan in Europe

Stuttgart. Porsche première in Paris: The new Macan comes with an efficient 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with improved combustion chamber geometry and gasoline particulate filter. It delivers a performance of 180 kW (245 hp) and has a maximum torque of 370 Nm. In combination with its seven-gear PDK dual-clutch gearbox, the compact SUV can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 225 km/h. Its consumption rate is 8.1 l/100 km according to the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) (see footnote). With the model having received a full makeover, the most prominent new features in terms of design, comfort, connectivity and driving dynamics include the three-dimensional LED light panel at the rear and the new fully interconnected Porsche communication management system with 10.9-inch touchscreen inside the vehicle. The new Macan received its European début at the Paris Motor Show.



Newly tuned chassis for enhanced balance

The vehicle dynamics of the Macan remain its core feature. The overhauled chassis increases comfort and makes the Macan even more enjoyable to drive. As is typical for a sports car, it comes with mixed-size tyres, enabling the driver to take full advantage of the benefits of the intelligent all-wheel drive Porsche Traction Management (PTM) system and adopt a dynamic driving style. Newly developed tyres with improved performance characteristics allow for even better lateral dynamics. The wheel diameters range from 18 inches as standard to an optional 21 inches.



A more streamlined design with full LED lights and new colours

In keeping with Porsche’s design DNA, the new Macan features a three-dimensional LED light panel on the rear of the vehicle. The brake lights with their four-point design are another excellent embodiment of the brand’s identity. LED technology is incorporated as standard into the newly designed main headlights, while the Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus) option can be used to control light distribution adaptively. The Macan’s front end has been thoroughly redesigned and now appears wider. Drivers now have more scope to express their personality thanks to the addition of four new exterior colours – Mamba Green Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic, Miami Blue and Crayon.



Fully interconnected: Porsche Connect Plus and online navigation as standard

The Macan offers a range of digital possibilities through the use of the new Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system. The full-HD touchscreen is now 10.9 inches in width (previously 7.2 inches). As in the Panamera and Cayenne, the user interface can be adapted to suit personal requirements via predefined tiles. Fully interconnected as standard, the new system features online navigation, mobile phone preparation, two audio interfaces and intelligent voice control. Other features provided on board as standard include Porsche Connect Plus (with LTE phone module and SIM card reader), a WLAN hotspot and an array of Porsche Connect services. The ability to connect to Here Cloud, which is used for navigational purposes, is essential. The cloud provides the driver with up-to-date online data at all times, thereby allowing the route to be calculated rapidly. The Porsche Connect app and Porsche Car Connect app enable the driver to communicate with the Macan via their smartphone. The Offroad Precision app can be used to make the off-road experience in the Macan even more visceral and record it.



New options: GT sports steering wheel, air ioniser and traffic assistant

An expanded range of options with enhanced assist systems is available to choose from with the new Macan. The optional GT sports steering wheel echoes the style of the Porsche 911. A mode switch integrated into the steering wheel – including sport response button – is part of the optional sport chrono package that can be fitted in the Macan. The new traffic assist system uses adaptive cruise control to allow the vehicle to travel at speeds of up to 60 km/h for a more pleasant and relaxing drive. As well as being able to accelerate and brake semi-automatically, the system helps the driver to stay in their lane in traffic jams and poor-flowing traffic. Porsche has extended the list of options designed to enhance convenience, which now includes a heated windshield and an air ioniser that – together with the fine particulate air filter (fitted as standard) – improves the quality of the air inside the vehicle.



Available to order now: the new Macan with more features included as standard

The new Macan is now available to order. Built at the Porsche factory in Leipzig, the compact SUV is available in Germany from EUR 58,763 including VAT and national specifications. The range of standard features has been expanded to include LED main headlights, the new PCM with online navigation and Connect Plus, and an anti-theft alarm system with interior surveillance.