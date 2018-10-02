The range-topping version of Peugeot's stylish new wagon comes bundled with a pair of high-end headphones.
The reason why we’re getting a feeling of déjà vu is because the 508 liftback also received a First Edition with all the bells and whistles earlier this year. Now, time has come for the more practical wagon to spawn a fully loaded limited edition based on the GT trim and offered with Dark Blue, Pearly White and Amazonite Grey body paints.
Riding on two-tone 19-inch alloy wheels, the new Peugeot 508 SW in First Edition guise stands out thanks to its glossy black front grille surround and a choice between red and black for the leather upholstery. It also has a lovely wood trim and the compact steering wheel bathed in leather. Being the flagship version of the 508 range, it has pretty much all the kit you could ever want – from the full LED ambient lighting to a configurable head-up display.
Not only that, but Peugeot has also installed a 10-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system and an electric tailgate. Open the trunk and there’s wood flooring exclusive to this version. To protect the floor from scratches, the 508 SW First Edition comes bundled with a velvet upholstery with flaps also covering the bumper and the trunk sill.
The amount of kit Peugeot has managed to cram inside the upscale midsize wagon is quite impressive for a mainstream brand, with the model being fitted with night vision and wireless charging for your smartphone. There’s also 3D navigation with voice recognition and TomTom live services providing real-time traffic details and other useful info. To make it worth your while, the French are selling the car with a wireless headset from Focal to complement the vehicle’s sound system developed by the same brand.
Peugeot will begin sales of the 508 SW First Edition online today in France while buyers from ten other European countries will be able to reserve one also starting today.
Source: Peugeot
Gallery: Peugeot 508 SW First Edition
PEUGEOT 508 SW FIRST EDITION
Unlimited Class
Whereas the new PEUGEOT 508 SW will be meeting the public for the first time at the 2018 Paris Car Show, PEUGEOT is presenting a limited edition called First Edition. Featuring unique stylistic attributes, this exclusive version will be marketed from October 2, 2018, with the online selling available in France and United Kingdom and an e-reservation website in ten other European countries.
Exclusive and radical
Based on the high-end GT finish, the PEUGEOT 508 SW First Edition limited edition has new exterior attributes: shiny black grille surround, Augusta twin-tone 19” alloy wheels with Grey Dust varnish. It will be available in three colours: Dark Blue, Pearly White and Amazonite Grey.
The PEUGEOT 508 SW First Edition will be available in PureTech 225 S&S EAT8 and BlueHDi 180 S&S EAT8 engines. These engines are approved according to the WLTP certification protocol.
High-class interior
The interior of the new PEUGEOT 508 SW First Edition is adorned with Zebrano essence wood trim and black or red Sellier leather. This limited version of course includes the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® consisting of a compact full-grain leather steering wheel, a configurable head-up digital panel and a 10'' HD capacitive touch screen. In order to further enhance its dynamic character, the PEUGEOT 508 SW First Edition features a black headliner, full LED mood lighting, aluminium pedals and door sills specific to this version.
With the hands-free tailgate, the PEUGEOT 508 SW First Edition’s boot has a wood flooring in Zebrano essence, with anti-slip bars: only on this version! A velvet upholstery with flaps is also provided to protect the floor, the boot sill and the bumper during loading.
Technological arsenal
The new PEUGEOT 508 SW First Edition features the complete arsenal of driving aids featured on the new PEUGEOT 508 and PEUGEOT 508 SW. As the only one on the segment, the Night Vision function makes it possible to detect living beings in front of the vehicle at night (up to 200m, beyond main beam).
Induction smartphone charging is available, as well as the digital radio and the 10''HD capacitive touch screen. The latter includes connected 3D navigation with voice recognition and access to the TomTom® connected services package (real-time traffic, fuel prices, parking, weather, local searches).
In order to enhance your journey, the PEUGEOT 508 SW First Edition is equipped with the FOCAL® high-fidelity sound system. For this limited version, PEUGEOT has teamed up with FOCAL® to offer an exclusive wireless headset, designed by the Peugeot Design Lab, so that you can continue your FOCAL® audio experience outside the vehicle.
Online selling and e-reservation operations
Available from the 2nd of October 2018, a new online selling website will allow customers in France to buy the new PEUGEOT 508 SW First Edition through a lease-to-purchase plan of 37 months (10 .000, 15. 000 or 20. 000 annual kilometers) featuring an electronic signature procedure to perform fully online the purchase order contract between the customer and the dealership. In the frame of this online purchase, the customer will have the possibility to request a trade-in of his current car online (if car is eligible). Customers in the UK will also be able to buy the 508 SW First Edition through the Peugeot UK selling online platform started at the beginning of 2017.
An online-reservation website, also launched the 2nd of October 2018 in ten other European countries (Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italia, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland), will allow to discover and to do the reservation of the PEUGEOT 508 SW First Edition.
The online reservation finishes at dealership where the order is performed. All First Edition customers will receive a pair of wireless FOCAL® premium Hi-Fi headphones designed by the PEUGEOT Design Lab.