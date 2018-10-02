Hide press release Show press release

The new Mercedes-Benz B-Class

More Sports for the Tourer



Stuttgart/Paris. The new Mercedes-Benz B-Class puts the emphasis on

sport with the Sports Tourer. It looks more dynamic than its predecessor

and is more agile on the road while offering greater comfort. Its avant-garde

interior makes for a unique feeling of space with the distinctive design of

the instrument panel. One of the special features is a basic volume, which

drops away towards the occupants and has cutouts in the area of the driver

and front passenger. The intuitive user interface of the adaptive MBUX

multimedia system is ground-breaking. Its strengths include brilliant

graphics, "Hey Mercedes" voice control, a standard touch screen and

functions such as MBUX Augmented Reality. When it comes to active

safety, state-of-the-art driving assistance systems make the B-Class one of

the segment leaders with functions carried over from the S-Class. In

addition, the interior is now more spacious, while the engines are more

efficient and cleaner. The eight-speed dual-clutch transmission makes its

debut. Start of sales for the new B-Class is 3 December 2018, with delivery

due to begin in February 2019.



"More practical than ever, more chic than ever," is how Britta Seeger, Member

of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, responsible for Mercedes-Benz

Cars Sales, characterises the new B-Class. "In our portfolio of compacts, it's the

perfect vehicle for the whole family. And MBUX – the new Mercedes-Benz User

Experience – provides also the B-Class with an all-new customer experience

with functions that were previously the reserve of the luxury class."



"The latest derivative of the new generation of compact cars from Mercedes-

Benz, the B-Class writes a further punchy chapter in the success story of the

dynamic Mercedes-Benz Sports Tourer," says Gorden Wagener, Chief Design

Officer of Daimler AG. "With its emotional yet purist design, the new B-Class

blends seamlessly into the design language of Sensual Purity."



The designers' brief was to make the new B-Class stand out visually from the Page 2

world of minivans. That brief was accepted and executed, with the long

wheelbase (2729 mm) with short overhangs, slightly lowered roof line and

larger, 16- to 19-inch wheels making for dynamic proportions. The relatively

squat, progressive front end with flowing transition from bonnet to A-pillar and

on to the windscreen, along with the muscular shoulder of the body, underlines

the sporty overall look.



The same is true of the low-profile headlamps, the inside of which is already

high-grade, detailed and precisely designed on the basic model with H7

headlamps and LED daytime running lights. When ordered with LED

headlamps or higher, the B-Class comes with its own daytime running light

signature in the form of a double torch. The optional MULTIBEAM LED

headlamps have an especially sporty look. They allow fast, electronically

controlled adjustment of the headlamps to suit the current traffic conditions.

This feature from the luxury class, which made its debut in the compact

segment in the new A-Class, now produces striking looks and added safety also

in the new B-Class.



At the back, the width of the vehicle is accentuated by two-part lamps,

reflectors integrated in the bumper and a distinctive black bumper bottom

section with diffuser look and chrome trim strip. The large roof spoiler, along

with high-gloss black spoilers at the sides of the rear window, makes for

improved aerodynamics while ensuring a sporty appearance.



The cd value of the new B-Class starts at 0.24 (predecessor: 0.25). The lower

roof line further contributes to a best-in-class airflow due to the smaller end

face of the car. In addition, the aerodynamics engineers have reduced the wind

noise thanks to extensive detail work. The benefits: a high level of alertness as

well as the ability to engage in a relaxed conversation.



The improved seat geometry and lower belt line make for an even more

generous feeling of space than in the previous model. The driver sits 90

millimetres higher than in an A-Class, thus enjoying an especially good allround

view – also thanks to optimised cross-sections of the roof pillars, which

obscure less of the surroundings.



Interior design: revolution, the second

The interior of the B-Class is as avant-garde as the much-praised revolutionary

interior architecture of the new A-Class, yet distinctive: while the instrument

panel of the sister model is split into two horizontal basic bodies, that of the BClass

has a single basic volume, which drops away towards the occupants and

has cutouts in the area of the driver and front passenger. The cutout in front of

the driver houses the fully free-standing display unit, which comes in three

different versions: with two 7-inch displays (17.78 cm), with one 7- and one

10.25-inch display (26 cm) and, in the Widescreen version, with two 10.25-inch

displays. A head-up display is optionally available.



The five round air vents feature a high-grade turbine look with finely styled air

ducts, inspired by the world of aviation. In the Style equipment line, the vent

surround is colour-accentuated in the depth of the vent geometry to give the

impression of an afterburner. The centre console with touch-based control and

input system comes with a black panel look similar to the E-Class. The

ambience lighting with 64 colours and ten colour worlds, a unique selling point

in this segment, allows individual adjustments, even to suit the mood.

The seats offer a flatter and, therefore, more comfortable seating position as

well as a larger adjustment range, which also increases the maximum

headroom. There is also more space in the width: at 1456 millimetres (plus 33

mm), the front elbow width now has the dimensions of a mid-range vehicle.



ENERGIZING seat kinetics: supports changes of posture

With seat climate control and multicontour seats with massage function, the

new B-Class is available with optional extras that were previously reserved for

vehicles from much higher segments. This opens the way to even better

seating comfort.



The new ENERGIZING seat kinetics is particularly good for the back. It can

support orthopaedically beneficial changes of posture by regularly making

minute adjustments to the angle of the seat cushion and backrest. The

innovation is available for the front seats in combination with all-electric seat

adjustment with memory function.



Variable rear seats and optimised luggage compartment layout Page 4

The interior has been fine-tuned in many places: the improved entry aperture

to the centre tunnel in the rear makes for a more accessible middle seat. The

rear seat backrest comes as standard with a 40:20:40 split. Depending on

version, from mid-2019 it will be possible for the rear seats to be moved by 14

centimetres and for the backrest to be folded into a steeper position to vary the

capacity of the luggage compartment behind the rear seats between 455 and

705 litres. Although the capacity is roughly the same as in the previous model,

the luggage compartment can be more efficiently used thanks to the

improvements.



With the rear seat folded down and luggage loaded to the roof, the luggage

compartment, which is flat thanks to the adjustable load compartment floor,

can accommodate up to 1540 litres behind the front seats. A folding backrest of

the front passenger seat (optional extra, expected to be available from mid-

2019) makes for an even longer loading length.



An EASY-PACK tailgate is optionally available. It can be conveniently opened

or closed automatically at the press of a button, even by means of a foot

movement in combination with optional HANDS-FREE ACCESS.



MBUX – Mercedes-Benz User Experience: unique experience

What goes for A also goes for B: the new B-Class is the second car model after

the A-Class to feature the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) multimedia

system, which ushered in a new era with Mercedes me Connectivity. Its ability

to learn thanks to Artificial Intelligence makes the system unique. MBUX is

customisable and adapts to the user. It thus creates an emotional link between

vehicle, driver and passengers.



Its other strengths include touch screen control as standard as well as,

depending on equipment, a high-resolution Widescreen cockpit, navigation

display with Augmented Reality technology plus intelligent voice control with

natural speech recognition, which is activated by saying "Hey Mercedes". The

touch screen is part of the integrated MBUX touch control concept – a trio

consisting of touch screen, touchpad on the centre console (optional) and touch

controls on the steering wheel.



MBUX is a revolution of the user experience in the car. Emotively appealing Page 5

showcasing features underline the comprehensibility of the control structure

and thrill through brilliant 3-D maximum-resolution graphics which are

rendered, i.e. calculated and displayed, in real time. A head-up display is also

available.



New and improved Mercedes me connect services were launched with the new

MBUX infotainment generation. These include navigation functions based on

Car-to-X communication and Vehicle Tracking, which makes it easier to find

the parked vehicle, as well as a notification function in the event of the parked

vehicle being bumped or towed away.



The Mercedes me collection of apps can be placed as an icon on the screen in a

user-friendly way, and can be freely sorted on the homepage like all other main

applications. In addition, online content, such as current petrol station prices,

can optionally be displayed. Online updating is a simple way of allowing new

content to be made available in MBUX.



The new B-Class is already set up for private car sharing: Mercedes me allows

the new compact car to be shared with friends and family members. Operation

is simple and secure using the Mercedes me Car Sharing app.



The new Mercedes me connect services On-Street Prediction, Real-Time

Information and Off-Street Information can save Mercedes-Benz drivers

valuable time and reduce their stress levels while at the same time cutting

their fuel consumption and emissions when searching for a parking space. The

real-time information is based, among other things, on Mercedes-Benz vehicles

that have just left a parking space or driven past potential parking spaces.



Intelligent Drive: functions from the S-Class

The new B-Class comes with driving assistance systems with cooperative

driver support, thus providing one of the highest levels of active safety in this

segment with functions from the S-Class. For the first time, the B-Class is able

to drive semi-autonomously in certain situations. To do so, it employs improved

camera and radar systems to anticipate the traffic up to 500 metres ahead

while using map and navigation data for assistance functions. For example,

Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC as part of the Driving Assistance package

is able to support the driver in many route-specific situations, predictively and

conveniently adjusting the speed, e.g. when approaching bends, junctions or

roundabouts. Also on board are Active Emergency Stop Assist and intuitively

understandable Active Lane Change Assist.



The new B-Class comes as standard with extended Active Brake Assist, which

can help mitigate the severity of rear-end collisions with slower-moving,

stopping or stationary vehicles ahead – and now even with crossing

pedestrians or cyclists – or prevent them altogether.



The new B-Class, too, was developed and tested at the new Vehicle Safety

Technology Centre (TFS). The design of the vehicle structures with regard to

geometry, material thickness, joining technique and material quality

incorporates findings from real-world accidents. Many bodyshell components

are made of high-strength and ultra-high-strength steel to obtain high strength

with lowest possible weight, because the core of the safety design of the body is

the highly stable passenger cell.



Driver and front passenger are provided with three-point seat belts with

pyrotechnic belt tensioners and belt force limitation. In combination with the

PRE-SAFE® system (optional extra), the front seats are additionally equipped

with electrically reversible belt reel tensioners. Both of the outer rear seats are

fitted with a seat belt with reel tensioner and belt force limiter. The new BClass

comes as standard with airbags for driver and front passenger, kneebag

for driver and windowbags and sidebags (combined thorax/pelvis bag). Rear

sidebags are optionally available.



Double powertrain debut: new powerful two-litre diesel is Euro 6d

compliant, new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission



Compared to its predecessor, the new B-Class is in all cases powered by new,

efficient engines, all of which comply with the Euro 6d-TEMP limits. Making its

debut is a transverse-mounted version of the OM 654 two-litre diesel with 110

kW and 140 kW, aluminium crankcase and stepped-bowl combustion process.

Thanks to extended exhaust aftertreatment with an additional underfloor SCR

catalyst, the B-Class with the OM 654q is the first compact model from

Mercedes-Benz to be certified in accordance with the Euro 6d standard, which

will become mandatory for new models only on 1.1.2020. The large diesel

represents an addition to the four-cylinder diesel (OM 608) already known

from the A-Class with 1.5-litre displacement, up to 85 kW and up to 260 Nm.

Also available are two four-cylinder petrol engines of the M 282 series with

1.33-litre displacement and 100 kW/120 kW. Innovations include cylinder

management (in combination with 7G-DCT transmission), delta shape of the

cylinder head and particle filter.



The new B-Class is initially available exclusively with dual-clutch

transmissions. New here is the eight-speed 8G-DCT, which is used in

combination with the larger diesel engine. Other new engines will follow, as

will models with 4MATIC all-wheel drive. A 43-litre tank is installed as

standard, while a 51-litre tank is optionally available, depending on the engine.

The following five engine variants will be available at the launch of the BClass1:



• B 180 (100 kW/136 hp, 200 Nm); with 7G-DCT dual-clutch

transmission (combined fuel consumption 5.6-5.4 l/100 km, combined

CO2 emissions 128-124 g/km)

• B 200 (120 kW/163 hp, 250 Nm); with 7G-DCT dual-clutch

transmission (combined fuel consumption 5.6-5.4 l/100 km, combined

CO2 emissions 129-124 g/km)

• B 180 d with 7G-DCT dual-clutch transmission (85 kW/116 hp),

260 Nm; combined fuel consumption 4.4-4.1 l/100 km, combined CO2

emissions 115-109 g/km)

• B 200 d with 8G-DCT dual-clutch transmission (110 kW/150 hp),

320 Nm; combined fuel consumption 5.4-4.2 l/100 km, combined CO2

emissions 119-112 g/km)

• B 220 d with 8G-DCT dual-clutch transmission (140 kW/190 hp),

400 Nm; combined fuel consumption 4.5-4.4 l/100 km, combined CO2

emissions 119-116 g/km).



The new OM 654q diesel engine: lighter, more powerful, cleaner

The transverse-mounted version of the latest premium diesel engine family

makes its debut in the new B-Class. Despite its lower displacement – just

under two litres - the around 16 percent lighter new diesel engine with 140

kW (190 hp) puts out 10 kW more than the previous engine. On the inside, the

OM 654q offers efficiency-enhancing technological highlights such as steel

pistons with stepped bowls in an aluminium block. The cylinder liners are

coated using the further-improved NANOSLIDE® process.



With a cylinder spacing of just 90 mm instead of 94 mm, the new engine is

more compact than its predecessor while allowing the exhaust aftertreatment

components to be installed directly on the engine, where the exhaust

temperature is higher, making for more efficient aftertreatment. Thanks to

further improved exhaust aftertreatment, the powerful four-cylinder from the

modern OM 654 engine family already meets the Stage 2 RDE (Real Driving

Emissions) standard coming into force from 2020, and is certified to Euro 6d.

Even in demanding driving situations and under challenging environmental

conditions, the B-Class remains within all the emissions limits.



This is achieved by additional selective catalytic reduction (SCR) with an

ammonia slip catalyst (ASC) in the exhaust system of the B-Class. This allows a

more generous dose of the reduction agent AdBlue, as any surpluses can be

reduced and converted in the second SCR. These surpluses (amonia slip)

particularly occur during fast temperature changes in the exhaust tract, e.g.

when moving from city traffic to the motorway.



Suspension: agile and comfortable

At least as agile as its predecessor while even more comfortable – that was the

development brief handed to the suspension specialists for the new B-Class.

Depending on the version, several options are available for the basic

configuration, including a lowered comfort suspension and a suspension with

active adaptive damping, which lets the driver control the damper tuning while

driving using DYNAMIC SELECT. The system uses an electronic valve, the

control of which additionally analyses the driving state and optimises the

damping rate individually for each wheel.



In all versions of the new B-Class, the front wheels feature McPherson struts

and forged-aluminium wishbones, to which are attached cast-aluminium

steering knuckles. This makes the unsprung mass as low as possible in the

interests of road-holding and comfort.



At the rear, the models with the entry-level engine variants come with a twistbeam

rear axle in the basic configuration. In combination with the more

powerful engine variants or if the customer opts for one of the optional

suspension systems, use is made of a sophisticated four-link rear axle, which is

made extensively of aluminium to reduce the unsprung mass. The three

wishbones and one trailing arm on each of the rear wheels are mounted on a

subframe, which is isolated from the bodyshell by rubber bushings to reduce

the transfer of vibration and noise from suspension to body. Single-tube shock

absorbers and separate coil springs are used for both the four-link and the

twist-beam rear axle.





1 The stated figures were determined in accordance with the prescribed measuring

method. These are the "NEDC CO2 figures" according to Art. 2 No. 1 Implementing

Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated based on

these figures.