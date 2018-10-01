It’s hard to imagine Mercedes has more in store for Paris, but it does – the B-Class. Teasers have trickled out leading up to the reveal, giving us a good glimpse inside and out at the new vehicle. Just days ago we had spy photos showing the car uncovered, giving away the car’s design. Speculating and teasers end tomorrow when Mercedes pulls the wraps off the new B-Class during the first day of the Paris Motor Show. We’ll get new information and new photos then.

During Mercedes’ livestream, expect to see the new AMG A35 and GLE-Class SUV make an appearance. Neither are making their official debut at the show – having been revealed online last month – however, this is both models’ public debut at an auto show.

Source: Mercedes-Benz