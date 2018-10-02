Hide press release Show press release

The new Kia Ceed ‘GT Line’ makes its public debut today at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The Ceed GT Line takes design cues from the higher-powered Ceed GT model revealed earlier this month, and will go on-sale across Europe during the first quarter of 2019. Strengthening the appeal of Kia’s new mid-size family car range, the new Ceed GT Line is available on every variant of the new Ceed, including the five-door hatchback and Ceed Sportswagon. The new shooting brake bodystyle of the ProCeed is sold as standard in GT Line specification. Drawing inspiration from Kia’s new high-powered Ceed and ProCeed GT models, all three GT Line models offers a high level of versatility, turbocharged engines and engaging handling, topped with a sporty new look inside and out.

The Ceed GT Line is available with a choice of powertrains: Kia’s 1.0-litre and 1.4-litre T-GDi (turbocharged gasoline direct injection) engines, or Kia’s 1.6-litre ‘Smartstream’ CRDi (common-rail direct injection) diesel engine. The downsized range of powertrains contribute to the car’s agile handling characteristics.

Emilio Herrera, Chief Operating Officer for Kia Motors Europe, comments: “The new Ceed GT Line takes design inspiration from the new high-powered Ceed GT and will appeal to a wider audience as a result. Since its launch in Europe earlier this year, the new Ceed has been widely praised for its comprehensive array of technologies, efficiency and engaging driving character. The GT Line builds on another of the Ceed’s key strengths – its design.”

The new Ceed GT Line goes on sale across Europe during Q1 2019 with Kia’s unique 7- Year, 150,000-kilometre warranty as standard.

New GT-derived design cues

The Ceed GT Line’s exterior introduces a range of distinct GT-inspired design features. These include a satin chrome and gloss black ‘tiger-nose’ grille surround, unique 17-inch or optional 18-inch GT Line alloy wheels, and newly designed front and rear bumpers which echo those of the Ceed and ProCeed GT. The fog lamp surround also incorporates horizontal metallic ‘blades’, similar to those found on the new GT models and the Kia Stinger. The range of Ceed GT Line models is available in a choice of 10 paint finishes.

Inside, Ceed GT Line models distinguish themselves with a series of changes designed to introduce a sportier ambiance to the cabin. The grey roof lining of the Ceed and Ceed Sportswagon is replaced with black cloth to cocoon occupants, and the door sills feature metallic scuff plates. GT Line models are fitted with a sporty D-shaped steering wheel as standard, and – for models equipped with Kia’s double-clutch transmission – drivers can change gear with metallic steering wheel paddles.

The Ceed GT Line is fitted with new sports seats for front passengers. The new GT Line front seats feature larger side bolsters than those found in conventional Ceed models and are trimmed in black cloth and light grey synthetic leather. Buyers can also specify optional sports seats with the same supportive structure as the new Ceed and ProCeed GT, with the larger side and thigh bolsters from the higher-powered models in the line-up. These optional seats are finished in black leather and suede with grey stitching and piping. Models trimmed in full leather upholstery are available with optional heated and ventilated front seats and heated rear seats.

Choice of turbocharged engines with low emissions and instant response

GT Line models are available with a choice of turbocharged engines from the conventional Ceed model range. These include Kia’s lightweight three-cylinder 1.0-litre T-GDi engine, producing 120 ps and 172 Nm of torque. The new 1.4-litre ‘Kappa’ T-GDi is also available, with power and torque outputs of 140 ps and 242 Nm , respectively. The Ceed GT Line is also available with Kia’s all-new ‘Smartstream’ 1.6-litre CRDi diesel engine, available with a choice of two power outputs – 115 or 136 ps – in Ceed and Ceed Sportswagon models. The ProCeed GT Line offers drivers the higher-powered of the two engines. Every engine is paired with a six-speed manual transmission, while 1.4-litre T-GDi and 1.6-liter CRDi engines are available with Kia’s seven-speed double-clutch transmission.

Technology to make life easier, more comfortable and safer

The new Ceed GT Line offers drivers a wide array of comfort, convenience and safety technologies. This includes the standard ‘floating’ infotainment system, available as either a 7.0-inch touchscreen audio system or 8.0-inch touchscreen navigation system with navigation and Kia Connected Services powered by TomTom®. The system enables full smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™.

Standard technologies include full Bluetooth smartphone integration with voice recognition, automatic lights, and keyless entry. Optional comfort and convenience technologies include a JBL Premium sound system with Clari-Fi music restoration technology. A heated windshield melts away frost, ice and windscreen mist at the push of a button. A wireless smartphone charger, heated and ventilated front seats, and heated rear seats are also available.

In addition to the car’s six standard airbags, advanced driver assistance technologies enhance occupant protection, using active safety systems to mitigate the risk of collisions. Standard safety technologies will include High Beam Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Lane Keeping Assist with Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist. Cars are equipped with a reversing camera, displaying a live feed of the view behind the car to minimize driver blind spots when reversing.

Additional available technologies include Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go (for models equipped with seven-speed double-clutch transmission), Blind Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning, Smart Parking Assist, and a Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist system with pedestrian recognition.

Every Ceed is equipped as standard with Kia’s Vehicle Stability Management (VSM). VSM ensures stability when braking and cornering by controlling the car’s Electronic Stability Control (ESC) if it detects a loss of traction.

Developed in Europe for maximum driving confidence on all roads

The Ceed GT Line has been engineered exclusively for European roads, with European buyers in mind – offering an assured ride and engaging handling and a fully independent suspension system as standard, maximizing agility and comfort. The ride has been developed on Europe’s wide variety of road surfaces, remaining comfortable while giving drivers the confidence of tighter body control under cornering and stability at higher speeds.