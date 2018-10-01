This will be the moment BMW 3 Series fans have been waiting for. BMW is scheduled to go live from the 2018 Paris Motor Show October 2 at 9:00 AM Central European Time and we will carry the feed in real-time here at Motor1.com. The bad news for U.S. fans is that translates to 3:00 AM Eastern / 12:00 AM Pacific, but it should be worth the late-night or early-morning viewing, depending on you're a night owl or early riser. If the video above doesn't show, hit the link below.

BMW Livestream Event

The event will include a press conference, but the big news will obviously the reveal of the all-new BMW 3 Series that’s literally been in the works for years now. From what we’ve seen thus far in teasers, styling will be an evolutionary change as opposed to something that completely rewrites the book. Expect the new G20 3 Series to be packed with the latest tech from Munich while being slightly lighter than the current model. It should spawn a wagon variant early next year, with the hot M3 hopefully arriving for 2020.

Source: BMW