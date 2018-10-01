The next-generation Porsche 911 is one of the worst kept secrets in the automotive industry in the last couple of months. We’ve seen tons of spy photos and videos, as well as an official teaser, suggesting we are just weeks away from the official debut of the regular Nine Eleven. Today, we have yet another interesting video with a 911 prototype and this time we’re probably looking at the next-generation 911 GT3 Touring Package for the first time.

Earlier today, we had another spy video with the next-gen GT3, but this trial vehicle features a different spoiler. The giant fixed wing, a trademarked feature of the GT3, is replaced by a more stylish retractable spoiler for a series of high-speed tests at Monza. We’ve seen a similar prototype before, but featuring a soft top instead of a traditional roof.

Other than that, everything seems as expected – a central exhaust system in the rear bumper, large brakes, and wide wheel arches. Under the hood, contrary to previous reports, should be a naturally-aspirated flat-six engine, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

For those unfamiliar with the Touring Package, it’s Porsche’s way to make the hardcore GT3 a bit more adapted for everyday use. It features the aforementioned smaller spoiler and a more luxurious and quieter cabin. It’s still a monster on the road and track, as it features all the mechanical highlights of the regular GT3.

It was only a year ago when Porsche introduced the 911 GT3 Touring Package that’s still on sale today, so we’re quite surprised to see work on its successor has already started. Still, this is probably an early prototype, so we’re not really close to its official premiere. Given the automaker’s busy schedule, don’t expect a debut before the end of next year or even early 2020.

Note: Current-gen Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package pictured in the gallery.

Source: NM2255 Car HD Videos on YouTube