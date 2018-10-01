Skoda is getting a head start on the 120th Paris Motor Show by setting up a sneak preview livestream on its social media account as well as on the official Skoda Storyboard media site. The big debuts will undoubtedly be the two RS models – the Vision RS concept and the production-ready Kodiaq RS. Both have been extensively teased in the build-up to their Paris reveals, with the latter actually leaked in full just a few hours ago as seen below.

Aside from the RS dynamic duo, Skoda’s booth in Paris will also be the venue where fans will get to Czech out the recently unveiled CNG-friendly and wagon-only Octavia G-TEC as well as the Karoq Scout and Karoq Scoutline.

While some folks are patiently waiting for the flagship Superb to get a mid-cycle refresh, don’t hold your breath on seeing it in France’s capital as it won’t be there. An insider familiar with Skoda's plans has told us the facelifted version will debut early next year, so quite possibly just in time for the 2019 Geneva Motor Show where the new subcompact crossover previewed by the Vision X will be unveiled.

Source: Skoda