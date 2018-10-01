Who said the Mondeo is dead?
Now that we know the future of the Ford Mondeo, the Fusion’s European brother, is safe, it’s time to see what the company’s plans are for its range-topping car model on the Old Continent. We know for a fact it’s cooking up a facelift, which should bring a number of improvements, and a brand new member to the lineup – a wagon hybrid. That’s now officially official.
Ford says the vehicle has been developed exclusively for Europe and will enable customers “to carry larger loads while still benefitting from electric powertrain without range anxiety.” The practical wagon will join the already available Mondeo Hybrid with a four-door sedan body.
“For many customers the practicality offered by a wagon body style is an absolute must, so we’re excited to announce that from next year those drivers will also be able to reduce their fuel bills using the sophisticated petrol-electric powertrain of our new Mondeo Hybrid wagon,” Roelant de Waard, vice president of Marketing, Sales & Service at Ford of Europe, confirmed.
It’s safe to assume the new wagon hybrid will receive the same powertrain as the Mondeo Hybrid mentioned above. This means power will come from a 2.0-liter gasoline engine working on the Atkinson cycle and driving the front wheels, supported by an electric motor/generator capable of capturing up to 90 percent of the energy normally lost during braking. The electric energy is stored in a 1.4-kWh lithium-ion, air-cooled, recyclable battery located behind the rear seats.
The new Mondeo Hybrid wagon will be part of the refreshed Mondeo family, which should reach dealerships sometime next year. As far as we know, it will be offered with a new eight-speed automatic gearbox and a new generation of diesel engines with power ranging from 120 horsepower (89 kilowatts) to 240 hp (179 kW).
Source: Ford
Gallery: Ford Mondeo Wagon facelift spy photos
- Enhanced range of Ford Mondeo Hybrid petrol-electric vehicles will launch in Europe next year, including a new elegant and practical wagon variant
- Developed exclusively for Europe, wagon body style will enable Mondeo Hybrid customers to carry larger loads while still benefitting from electric powertrain without range anxiety
- Mondeo Hybrid four-door on sale now with 2.0-litre petrol engine, electric motor and generator, and 1.4 kWh battery for ultimate refinement in pure electric driving mode
COLOGNE, Germany, Oct. 1, 2018 – Ford will enhance the fuel-efficient Mondeo Hybrid petrol-electric vehicle range – including the introduction of the first practical and spacious Mondeo Hybrid wagon variant – from 2019, the company today announced.
The new Mondeo Hybrid wagon will enable customers who require greater load-carrying capability to benefit from the efficiency and refinement of an electric powertrain in many driving scenarios, while maintaining the driving range and freedom offered by a traditional combustion engine. The elegant Mondeo wagon body style was developed exclusively for customers in Europe.
Ford will release full specification and pricing for the enhanced Mondeo Hybrid range – which will deliver attractive fuel efficiency and CO2 emission performance, and a compelling alternative to diesel powertrains for fleet and private customers – closer to the model’s on-sale date.
The Mondeo Hybrid is currently offered in sleek four-door body style, featuring a sports coupe-inspired profile with low roofline, and also as an upscale Mondeo Hybrid Vignale variant.
“For many customers the practicality offered by a wagon body style is an absolute must, so we’re excited to announce that from next year those drivers will also be able to reduce their fuel bills using the sophisticated petrol-electric powertrain of our new Mondeo Hybrid wagon,” said Roelant de Waard, vice president, Marketing, Sales & Service, Ford of Europe. “Electrified powertrains will continue to play a key role in our European product line-up. Ford is investing $11 billion and plans to deliver 16 fully electric vehicles within a global portfolio of 40 electrified vehicles through 2022.”
The Ford Mondeo Hybrid powertrain uses an electric motor to support the specially-developed 2.0-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine in driving the wheels, and a generator to enable regenerative charging of the 1.4 kWh lithium-ion, air-cooled, recyclable battery located behind the rear seats. Regenerative braking technology captures up to 90 per cent of the energy normally lost during braking to replenish the battery.
The Mondeo Hybrid is capable of driving in pure electric mode, delivering ultimate refinement and efficiency particularly in city and stop-start driving scenarios. The hybrid powertrain delivers 187 PS, supported by a Ford-developed continuously variable automatic transmission for further enhanced fuel efficiency. *
Further technologies designed to help drivers optimise efficiency include Ford’s Smartgauge interface for monitoring fuel and energy consumption; Electric Power Assisted Steering; and electrically-powered air-conditioning, powertrain cooling and vacuum systems that significantly reduce drag on the engine.
Available comfort, convenience and safety technologies include Active City Stop, Active Park Assist, rear inflatable seatbelts, SYNC 3 voice-controlled connectivity with 8-inch touchscreen, and Ford’s Adaptive Front Lighting System with dynamic LED headlights.
The first hybrid electric vehicle manufactured by Ford in Europe, the Mondeo Hybrid is assembled alongside the petrol- and diesel-engine Mondeo range at Ford’s state-of-the-art facility in Valencia, Spain.