Now that we know the future of the Ford Mondeo, the Fusion’s European brother, is safe, it’s time to see what the company’s plans are for its range-topping car model on the Old Continent. We know for a fact it’s cooking up a facelift, which should bring a number of improvements, and a brand new member to the lineup – a wagon hybrid. That’s now officially official.

Ford says the vehicle has been developed exclusively for Europe and will enable customers “to carry larger loads while still benefitting from electric powertrain without range anxiety.” The practical wagon will join the already available Mondeo Hybrid with a four-door sedan body.

“For many customers the practicality offered by a wagon body style is an absolute must, so we’re excited to announce that from next year those drivers will also be able to reduce their fuel bills using the sophisticated petrol-electric powertrain of our new Mondeo Hybrid wagon,” Roelant de Waard, vice president of Marketing, Sales & Service at Ford of Europe, confirmed.

It’s safe to assume the new wagon hybrid will receive the same powertrain as the Mondeo Hybrid mentioned above. This means power will come from a 2.0-liter gasoline engine working on the Atkinson cycle and driving the front wheels, supported by an electric motor/generator capable of capturing up to 90 percent of the energy normally lost during braking. The electric energy is stored in a 1.4-kWh lithium-ion, air-cooled, recyclable battery located behind the rear seats.

The new Mondeo Hybrid wagon will be part of the refreshed Mondeo family, which should reach dealerships sometime next year. As far as we know, it will be offered with a new eight-speed automatic gearbox and a new generation of diesel engines with power ranging from 120 horsepower (89 kilowatts) to 240 hp (179 kW).

